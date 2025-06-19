DePIN Expo 2025: World’s First DePIN-Focused Exhibition To Launch In Hong Kong

Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) are gaining attention as a growing segment within the Web3 space. Positioned as the first major global event focused exclusively on DePIN, DePIN Expo 2025 is scheduled to take place in Hong Kong from August 27th to 28th.

The event is organized under the guidance of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, launched by DeMall, and co-organized by Web3Labs, MetaEra, and Techub News. Under the theme “Life, Reimagined with DePIN,” the expo will bring together a wide range of participants—from technology developers to industry stakeholders—to examine the role of decentralized technologies in transforming real-world systems.

Academic institutions including leading universities in Hong Kong, along with international universities such as the University of California, Berkeley, and Stanford University, are providing academic support for the event. In addition, partnerships have been formed with international media outlets such as Barron’s Chinese (a Dow Jones publication) and Bitcoin Magazine, reflecting broader industry interest and cross-sector collaboration.

DePIN is driving a shift in the blockchain sector by integrating conventional infrastructure with blockchain-based, data-focused business models. The number of DePIN projects worldwide has grown from 650 in 2022 to 1,170 by 2024. Currently, more than 13 million devices are actively participating in DePIN ecosystems on a daily basis. Market projections from Messari estimate that the DePIN sector could reach a valuation of $3.5 trillion by 2028.

Positioned as the inaugural large-scale industry event for this emerging sector, DePIN Expo aims to facilitate interaction between product providers and market demand, foster innovation, and bridge the hardware and digital asset industries. The event will include real-world application showcases, executive-level discussions, and engagement with both upstream and downstream players in the global supply chain.

Hong Kong, as one of the few international financial centers to openly endorse the application of Web3 technologies in real-world contexts, is emerging as a strategic location for DePIN development. The government has introduced regulatory frameworks for virtual assets and launched compliant initiatives for stablecoins and tokenized assets, indicating strong institutional backing for Web3 adoption.

With logistical access to major hardware manufacturing centers in mainland China—such as Shenzhen, Dongguan, and Foshan—Hong Kong is well positioned to link blockchain-based demand with physical production capabilities. This setup enables a collaborative model that combines decentralized digital infrastructure with traditional manufacturing. Additionally, the city’s established ecosystem of cryptocurrency exchanges, investment funds, and frequent international blockchain events positions it as a regional hub for Web3 innovation and market expansion into areas such as Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

DePIN Expo 2025 To Showcase 100+ Global Projects, Hardware Demonstrations, And Urban Integration

DePIN Expo 2025 will feature a comprehensive presentation of the DePIN ecosystem, bringing together over 100 international projects, representatives from public blockchains, investment firms, and regulatory bodies. The event will highlight a range of topics including the intersection of DePIN with AI, real-world assets (RWA), and robotics, fostering dialogue and collaboration across sectors.

Attendees will have access to a hands-on exhibition of physical hardware across multiple categories. Products on display will include mobile communication tools, home mining devices, AI-powered cameras, hardware wallets, routers, and physical financial cards. These items span more than 20 verticals, such as household technology, energy systems, transport solutions, and logistics.

The event will also facilitate targeted business engagement through procurement matchmaking. This initiative is designed to support stakeholders involved in large-scale node acquisitions, device deployment, and international warehousing operations by enabling direct interactions between institutional investors and hardware node operators.

A designated area will focus on international sales and distribution, combining hardware manufacturing and logistics. The zone will host OEM factories from the Pearl River Delta, Internet of Things (IoT) solution providers, and cross-border commerce platforms. This segment aims to link the entire lifecycle of device development, from design and production to global wholesale and retail channels.

In recognition of industry progress, the expo will introduce the first “Global DePIN Innovation List,” celebrating projects identified as having strong commercial potential within decentralized infrastructure. Additionally, a real-world demonstration zone will connect decentralized technologies to urban infrastructure in Hong Kong, integrating transportation, communication, and sensing systems into a live, interactive model of a DePIN-powered city.

The event aims to serve as a platform for exploring the integration of blockchain with real-world applications and to foster broader adoption of DePINs.

