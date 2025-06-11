Datagram Launches Alpha Testnet For DePIN Interoperability

In Brief Datagram has launched its Avalanche-based Alpha Testnet to support DePIN interoperability, allowing participants to run nodes, earn token rewards, and contribute to decentralized infrastructure development through uptime and referrals.

AI-driven Hyper-Fabric Network Datagram launched its Alpha Testnet, offering participants the opportunity to engage in node operation and network validation within a coordination framework aimed at enhancing interoperability across Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) systems. The testnet allows users to support network performance and receive incentives for uptime and referrals.

Developed in response to concerns over the reliance on centralized internet infrastructure, Datagram introduces a runtime layer designed to host, route, and verify workloads across decentralized networks. The system operates on verifiable proofs rather than trust-based models, with an emphasis on transparency, measurable input, and reduced dependence on centralized service providers.

Datagram Testnet To Offer Token Rewards And Referral Incentives To Node Operators

The Alpha Testnet operates on a custom Layer 1 blockchain built using Avalanche technology. Participants can install node software that performs automated status and availability checks four times daily. Each successful check-in accumulates airdrop points, which are expected to convert into DGRAM tokens following the anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE) in Q3 2025.

Approximately 2.25% of the total token supply has been allocated to reward node operators involved in the Alpha phase. High-performing contributors with consistent uptime will also be eligible for additional hardware incentives.

In order to support ecosystem expansion, Datagram has introduced a referral mechanism. Referrers earn bonuses when invited participants complete at least 28 successful check-ins—equivalent to roughly one week of node uptime. Further incentives apply if the referred user later acquires a Full Core license, allowing the referrer to receive a portion of both the license sale and the node’s future rewards.

This referral structure is intended to foster organic network growth through ongoing community engagement. Running a node does not require prior blockchain knowledge, and all operators contribute to the network’s operational capacity while earning token-based incentives proportionate to their uptime. Early involvement grants access to a greater share of rewards distributed during the initial phase.

Participants can register on the official Datagram platform at datagram.network to begin operating a node on the Alpha Testnet. The initiative includes a referral feature that provides users with bonuses and the opportunity to earn ongoing incentives. As part of the testnet, users can accumulate airdrop points that are expected to convert into DGRAM tokens during the TGE. The Alpha Testnet serves as the initial public launch phase, aimed at collecting performance data, encouraging broader engagement, and shaping future development of Datagram’s decentralized coordination infrastructure for physical networks.

