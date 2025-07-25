en en
Lifestyle News Report Technology
July 25, 2025

DePIN Expo 2025 Gains Academic Support From Hong Kong Young Scientist Association

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 25, 2025 at 6:46 am Updated: July 25, 2025 at 6:46 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 25, 2025 at 6:46 am

In Brief

DePIN Expo 2025 has secured academic support from the Hong Kong Young Scientist Association to foster innovation, industry collaboration, and talent development.

Hong Kong Young Scientist Association Confirms Its participation In DePIN Expo 2025

Professional exhibition, which focuses on Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), DePIN Expo 2025 announced that it has gained the academic support of the Hong Kong Young Scientist Association (HKYSA). 

As a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth and promoting scientific and technological advancement in Hong Kong, HKYSA will offer academic and industry guidance to the Expo, aiming to foster innovation within the DePIN sector and support the development of emerging talent. 

Established by young professionals from Hong Kong’s science and technology community, HKYSA enjoys strong backing from multiple sectors and is committed to uniting young scientists in the region, attracting international talent, and encouraging collaboration with youth in mainland China’s science and technology fields, all contributing to national and regional socio-economic progress. 

The Association includes over 1,000 members, more than 85% of whom hold PhDs or professorships, and gathers expertise from top universities, research centers, and technology companies, including unicorns and innovative startups.

HKYSA plays an important role in advancing Hong Kong’s innovation ecosystem, promoting industrial integration across the Greater Bay Area, and cultivating scientific talent for the nation. This partnership combines HKYSA’s academic expertise with DePIN Expo’s industry platform, emphasizing the integration of DePIN technologies with AI, hardware innovation, and the real economy. The collaboration aims to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a global manufacturing and financial hub, as well as a leading technology innovation center within the Greater Bay Area, supporting the vision of creating a “Web3 version of CES.” DePIN Expo 2025 is planned for August 27–28 at Cyberport, Hong Kong, hosted by DeMall, with executive hosting by Web3Labs, MetaEra, and Techub News, and co-hosted by Cyberport.

DePIN Expo 2025 Unites Global Industry Leaders And Secures Academic Support From UC Berkeley 

Centered around the theme “Life, Reimagined with DePIN,” DePIN Expo 2025 will bring together leading global DePIN projects, public blockchain teams, investment firms, hardware manufacturers, and policymakers. The event aims to provide a comprehensive industry platform featuring ecosystem showcases, hands-on experiences, node deployment, industrial partnerships, and urban demonstrations. Its primary goal is to advance DePIN technology from initial concept validation toward widespread adoption. 

Recently DePIN Expo 2025 announced that it has secured academic support from the University of California, Berkeley. Professor Allen Yang, Executive Director of the UC Berkeley FHL Vive Center and Co-Founder of the Berkeley DeFi Research Initiative, will offer academic guidance for the conference.

