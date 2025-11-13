DePIN Day Buenos Aires Scheduled For November 18, Bringing Together Leading Industry Experts

In Brief DePIN Day will hold its first LatAm edition in Buenos Aires on November 18, bringing together global experts to explore how blockchain-driven models are transformingDePINs.

Global event series DePIN Day, which focuses on Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), is set to hold its first Latin American edition on November 18th at Art Lab in Buenos Aires, coinciding with Devconnect Week.

As crypto-based incentive models continue to reshape global systems of connectivity, computation, and energy, this edition of DePIN Day, organized in partnership with Protocol Labs and ar.io, will explore how Web3-driven mechanisms are impacting the development of wireless networks, power grids, sensors, computing, and data storage.

The event will cover a wide range of topics, including compute, bandwidth, AI, storage, robotics, real-world assets (RWA), telecom, mapping, environmental monitoring, indexing, and data energy, among others, and will feature new announcements from participating projects.

Confirmed speakers include:

Tom Trowbridge of Fluence;

Juan Benet of Protocol Labs;

Dylan Bane of Messari;

Adam Wozhey of Akash;

Molly Mackinlay of FilOz;

David Vorick of Glow;

Vinayak Kurup of EV3;

Doug Petkanics of Livepeer;

Maximiliano Ejberowicz of Silencio.

They will discuss strategies for building user-owned, transparent, and verifiable infrastructure for the decentralized era.

The event is organized by Fluence, a cloudless computing platform designed for enterprise applications, and co-hosted with the Filecoin Foundation. Participants are encouraged to register through the official website.

DePIN Day: A Leading Global Forum For DePINs and Blockchain-Driven Innovation

DePIN Day is a global conference series dedicated to the emerging field of DePINs, bringing together participants from across the ecosystem, including sectors such as wireless technology, sensors, energy, computing, and data storage, to explore how blockchain-based incentive models are reshaping traditional infrastructure systems.

Having held more than 13 editions in major cities worldwide, including Denver, Berlin, Austin, Brussels, Seoul, Belgrade, Bangkok, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, it has become a prominent platform within the DePINSpace community. The conference functions as a central meeting point for developers, investors, and protocol teams engaged in advancing decentralized physical infrastructure. The initiative is supported by over 150 ecosystem partners, among them Helium, Polygon, Multicoin Capital, and Messari.

