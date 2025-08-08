From Dubai To Bali: Crypto Content Creator Campus Heads To Lisbon In November 2025

In Brief Crypto Content Creator Campus will host its third global event in Lisbon in November 2025, focusing on practical monetization strategies to support Web3 content creators within the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC), a collective of industry professionals focused on advancing content creation in the Web3 and cryptocurrency sectors, is set to hold its third global event in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 14th to 16th, 2025, with the main focus on monetization.

As the creator economy progresses alongside developments in crypto space, CCCC 2025 seeks to provide Web3 content creators with practical strategies to generate income from their work.

The event will cover diverse revenue opportunities such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), token-gated content, affiliate marketing, and brand collaborations, aiming to support creators in building sustainable careers within the decentralized ecosystem. CCCC functions as an interactive platform offering education, collaboration, and community engagement through targeted workshops, mentorship programs, and practical monetization sessions, granting participants insight into emerging Web3 monetization methods.

A Legacy Of Impact: Expanding From Dubai To Bali

The first CCCC event in Dubai in 2024 featured prominent speakers such as Randi Zuckerberg, Zach King, Nick Tran, and Katie Penn, alongside other influential figures from the creator economy and blockchain industries. This two-day gathering also debuted the CCCC Hacker House, which offered a $90,000 prize pool and highlighted the increasing role of creators in advancing cryptocurrency adoption.

Following this, CCCC Bali 2025 was held from April 10th to 13th, marking the campus’s formal expansion into the Asia-Pacific region. Sponsored exclusively by Bybit, the invitation-only event brought together approximately 150 leading cryptocurrency content creators, with keynotes delivered by figures including RTA, Gong Youchai, and MoMo, who are well-known in trading, decentralized finance (DeFi), and digital finance. The event’s theme, “Build Crypto Ark, Bit by Bit,” highlighted the region’s significance in driving creator-led innovation within Web3.

CCCC is set to bring its global community together in Lisbon, a city gaining prominence in Europe’s technology and blockchain sectors. The Lisbon edition aims to advance CCCC’s goal of supporting the creator economy within the cryptocurrency space, focusing on practical growth strategies, regional inclusivity, and effective engagement across digital channels. Further information regarding speakers, event agenda, and participation requirements will be shared in the near future.

