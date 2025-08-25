DeMall Decentralized AI Assistant Rolls Out Online Guide And Shopping Service For DePIN Expo 2025

In Brief DePIN Expo 2025 in Hong Kong will showcase the future of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks with AI-powered guidance, virtual experiences, and innovations reshaping global infrastructure.

World’s first professional exhibition dedicated to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), DePIN Expo 2025, is scheduled to open in Hong Kong this week. The event introduces an AI assistant developed by DeMall, designed to streamline the distribution of exhibitor information and, in collaboration with Depinport, guide targeted online traffic toward participating projects. Registration can be completed within seconds by tapping a phone against an NFC-enabled wristband linked to the DeMall AI Agent, allowing participants to immediately begin a smart exhibition experience.

Inside the DeMall virtual exhibition hall, each attendee is supported by a dedicated DePIN Expo AI guide, available for booth navigation, agenda updates, real-time questions, and multilingual translation. This system is intended to deliver accurate information and tailored guidance throughout the event.

Beyond serving as a guide, DeMall integrates a decentralized AI Agent capable of executing smart contracts and interacting with on-chain data. These functions extend support to DePIN projects by linking with sales platforms, enabling product showcasing, personalized recommendations, and automated transactions. In this role, the system acts as an intelligent hub, facilitating stronger connections between projects and users while improving overall engagement and efficiency.

DePIN Expo 2025: A Global Event Redefining The Physical World

As the first large-scale expo dedicated to DePINs, DePIN Expo 2025 is scheduled to be held in Hong Kong on August 27th–28th. The event, organized under the theme “Life, Reimagined with DePIN,” aims to bring together innovators, industry representatives, and community participants from across the globe.

DePIN represents a shift in traditional infrastructure sectors, including communications, computing, energy, and storage, with significant transformative potential. According to forecasts by Messari, the market value of this sector could expand to USD 3.5 trillion by 2028. Hong Kong has been selected as the location due to its supportive Web3 policy environment, close proximity to major hardware manufacturing centers such as Shenzhen and Dongguan, and its dynamic ecosystem of capital and talent.

The expo is positioned as a milestone event that highlights new ways of connecting with the physical world. Attendees can engage with the DeMall AI Assistant to begin a guided digital journey designed to enhance the exhibition experience and showcase the future potential of DePIN.

