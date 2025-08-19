DePIN Expo 2025 Secures Strategic Partnership With Beamable To Showcase Decentralized Game Infrastructure And AI Innovations

In Brief DePIN Expo 2025 will feature Beamable to demonstrate decentralized game backend solutions and AI-driven innovations, supporting the growth of the DePIN ecosystem in entertainment.

World’s first professional exhibition dedicated to Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), DePIN Expo 2025, announced today that it has secured strategic support from Beamable, a leading DePIN platform focused on game backends. As an innovator in decentralized game infrastructure, Beamable will present its open platform at the event, demonstrating how decentralized backend services can be applied to online games and virtual worlds, while contributing to the sustainable growth of the DePIN ecosystem within the entertainment sector.

Beamable provides an open and scalable game server platform that allows developers to create online games and virtual worlds quickly. By integrating features such as player authentication, analytics, social systems, commerce, inventory, content management, meta-game functions, generative AI, and Web3 capabilities, the platform accommodates a wide range of game projects. Its mission is to transform the development and management of game backend infrastructure through DePIN, addressing the centralization and high costs associated with traditional backends, while enabling decentralized deployment from indie projects to large-scale games, and promoting value sharing and operational efficiency across the ecosystem.

This partnership will showcase Beamable’s game-focused DePIN technology within DePIN Expo, highlighting advancements in AI integration, backend composability, and decentralized networks for gaming, entertainment, and developer support. The collaboration is also intended to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a global hub for Web3 and gaming innovation and to contribute to the creation of a “Web3 version of CES.”

DePIN Expo 2025 is scheduled to take place at Hong Kong Cyberport on August 27th–28th. The event is hosted by CGV and DeMall, organized by Web3Labs, MetaEra, and Techub News, and co-hosted by Cyberport.

DePIN Expo 2025 Unites Global Industry Leaders To Showcase AI Integration And Decentralized Infrastructure Innovations

Under the theme “Life, Reimagined with DePIN,” DePIN Expo 2025 will bring together leading global DePIN projects, public blockchain teams, investment firms, hardware manufacturers, and policymakers, forming a comprehensive industry event that covers ecosystem showcases, physical interaction, node deployment, industrial collaboration, and urban-level demonstrations. The expo aims to advance DePIN technology from initial concept validation to widespread practical application.

The event will also act as the first international platform to examine the convergence of DePIN and AI, providing a concrete framework for deploying intelligent agents in real-world settings.

Recently, DePIN Expo 2025 announced the strategic participation of DPIN, a global decentralized GPU computing network, further expanding the scope and capabilities of the exhibition.

