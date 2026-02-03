DeFi Outlook 2026: 1inch Survey Finds Growing Confidence Among Experienced Users Despite Persistent Friction Points

In Brief A global survey by 1inch and partners shows DeFi users remain optimistic about the sector’s future, with confidence rising among experienced participants and adoption influenced primarily by liquidity, security, and trust rather than marketing or hype.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch has published a new survey on decentralized finance (DeFi) usage, conducted in collaboration with Bitget Wallet, Ondo, BOB, DaGama, and SafePal. The survey, which included 8,199 respondents globally, indicates that overall sentiment in the DeFi community remains positive as the sector moves into 2026.

According to the findings, 72% of participants expressed optimism about the future of decentralized finance. Confidence was particularly strong among US respondents, with 83% reporting a positive outlook, while sentiment in Asian markets was more measured, with 64% of participants in Singapore, 63% in Taiwan, and 56% in Hong Kong expressing optimism.

1inch interprets these results as a reflection of growing confidence in DeFi as regulatory frameworks become clearer and institutional involvement expands. While challenges remain, survey responses suggest that fears of external factors significantly disrupting the sector have diminished.

The survey also revealed that optimism correlates with experience in the crypto space. Respondents with more than one year of DeFi participation reported the highest levels of positive sentiment, around 73%, while newcomers showed optimism levels slightly above 60%. The data highlights a clear trend: users who have weathered previous cryptocurrency cycles tend to be more confident about the sector’s long-term prospects.

User Priorities And Adoption Barriers In The DeFi Ecosystem

The survey also examined the primary frustrations reported by DeFi users, revealing that transaction fees, or gas, are the most common source of annoyance, cited by 27% of respondents. Security risks followed at 22%, with failed or delayed transactions at 18%, and cross-chain bridges at 14%.

When regulatory concerns were analyzed separately, a regional distinction emerged. US participants expressed relative comfort regarding regulation, instead prioritizing practical challenges such as security, transaction costs, and gas fees. By contrast, respondents outside the US emphasized regulatory uncertainty and market structure as significant constraints. It is important to note, however, that these perceptions are sentiment-driven and do not necessarily reflect actual regulatory risk.

The survey also explored the factors that motivate users to explore new projects or assets. Liquidity emerged as the leading consideration, cited by 56% of respondents. Trust-related fundamentals were also highly influential, including clear project backing and custody at 39%, legal and regulatory clarity at 37%, and transparency with attestations at 35%.

On-chain functionality, such as the ability to trade directly on-chain, was valued by 31% of users. In contrast, superficial factors like brand recognition (10%) and overall “vibes” (4%) had minimal impact on decision-making. These results suggest that while marketing and hype may attract attention, users ultimately prioritize substance over style when evaluating opportunities in the DeFi ecosystem.

“Confidence in DeFi comes with experience, and experience takes time,” said Sergej Kunz, Co-founder of 1inch, in a written statement. “As the industry looks to grow and onboard new users, we must make the process as seamless as possible—reducing friction around gas fees and bridges, while meeting users’ priorities around liquidity, security, and trust,” he added.

