Ledger Selects 1inch As Exclusive Swap Provider For Multisig Launch

In Brief 1inch was named the exclusive swap provider for Ledger Multisig, integrating its Swap API to enhance security, transparency, and efficiency in on-chain treasury management.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform 1inch announced that it has been chosen as the exclusive swap provider for the launch of Ledger Multisig, marking a deeper collaboration between the two projects.

By integrating the 1inch Swap API into its multisig infrastructure, Ledger, a leading provider of digital asset security for both consumers and enterprises, enables treasury swaps to be executed securely and transparently, with clear transaction signing.

This represents an advancement in the security of on-chain treasury management.

Blind signing has long posed a risk in treasury operations, requiring DAOs, funds, enterprises, and DeFi teams to approve transactions without fully verifiable details.

The integration of Ledger Multisig with the 1inch Swap API addresses this challenge, allowing every swap to be reviewed in a human-readable format, improving transparency and aligning execution with established governance and asset transfer standards. Structured data via EIP-712 ensures that users can verify complete transaction details directly on their devices.

Through this integration, Ledger Multisig users benefit from verifiable swap routes, aggregated liquidity for competitive pricing, cross-chain trade support compatible with safe protocols, and MEV-resistant execution paths.

“Ledger Multisig is the easy solution for businesses moving money on-chain that want to use Ledger’s uncompromising security,” said Sebastien Badault, EVP of Enterprise at Ledger, in a written statement. “1inch has been a strong supporter of Ledger and understands the value of security. 1inch was early to support Clear Signing, direct connectivity with Ledger signers, and we’re delighted to have 1inch as the exclusive Swap provider at launch for Ledger Multisig,” he added.

1inch Adopts Advanced Signing Technology To Strengthen Treasury Security

The combination of Ledger’s hardware-level security and the 1inch execution layer removes a critical vulnerability in DeFi treasury management, enabling organizations to manage assets, rebalance treasuries, and conduct transactions with enhanced clarity and security.

Additionally, 1inch is applying the same signing technology to its own treasury operations, reinforcing security standards and establishing a model for safe and efficient DeFi workflows.

“For the DeFi industry to mature, we must create self-custody tools that are both safer and simpler,” said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder, in a written statement. “This is something that both 1inch and Ledger are focused on solving. Treasury management is just another area of crypto that, through our collaboration, we have made feel effortless, without compromising on security,” he added.

