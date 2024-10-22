Decentraland Introduces Revamped Virtual World, Offering Improved Performance And Architecture

In Brief Decentraland launched a new desktop client that improves performance, offers more immersive experience, and introduces a variety of novel features.

Decentralized virtual social platform Decentraland launched a new desktop client, marking a notable advancement in the way users can experience spatial environments. This beta version improves performance, offers a more immersive experience, and introduces a variety of new engaging features, which pave the way for future innovations and the development of expanded tools for creators.

“This new desktop client represents over a year of dedicated effort to bring our vision to life. It’s the foundation for the next phase of Decentraland’s evolution,” said Yemel Jardi, Executive Director of the Decentraland Foundation, to MPost. “We’re building a space where true ownership and creative freedom take center stage—allowing people to build, connect, and explore without the barriers of traditional platforms. This client sets the stage for deeper immersion and a more dynamic virtual world, ready to extend into new platforms like VR and mobile. But at the heart of it all is our community—the power to shape their digital lives with autonomy and purpose is now in their hands. And this is just the beginning,” he added.

This milestone signifies a transition from a browser-based experience to a more stable, Unity-powered desktop client and the introduction of the new Creator Hub, aligning with Decentraland’s vision for a connected metaverse.

Among the key features of the new desktop client are performance enhancements and smoother gameplay. This upgraded client offers users faster load times, higher frame rates, and improved multiplayer interactions, even in high-traffic areas.

In addition, the new client brings Decentraland’s world to life in innovative ways, introducing dynamic lighting effects with binary suns and moons, new beaches and ocean views, and procedurally generated environments that include dynamic trees, foliage, water, and sound effects. The landscape now loads up to 80 parcels away, providing users with a more expansive and visually rich experience “from horizon to horizon.”

The update also introduces new engagement mechanics. A long-awaited feature, Daily Quests, and mini-games, is launching as part of the beta release, with more content planned for the future. Daily Quests are designed to boost active participation by encouraging users to explore Decentraland and complete various tasks in exchange for rewards such as Wearables and Emotes. Furthermore, the beta release includes a new Badges system that motivates users by tracking and showcasing their achievements on the platform.

Decentraland now features expanded player profiles and a redesigned backpack, allowing users to customize their avatars in a more intuitive way. Navigation has been streamlined with a quick-access bar for profile, map, and backpack features. Additionally, avatars have received upgrades, including smoother movement, enhanced rendering, and more natural interactions with the environment. New chat bubbles, name color differentiation, and emoji integration enhance communication, making it more interactive and engaging.

Decentraland: The Next-Generation Platform For Immersive Virtual Experiences

With this release, Decentraland is establishing a foundation for its next chapter. The new desktop client and code base provide the necessary capabilities to expand into virtual reality (VR) and mobile experiences. This updated desktop client is a key component of this evolution, helping to ensure that Decentraland continues to be a leading platform for immersive, decentralized virtual experiences.

“Today’s beta release marks a new era for immersive digital spaces, allowing users to forge deeper, more meaningful social connections,” said Kim Currier, Head of Partnerships and Marketing at the Decentraland Foundation, to MPost.

“Decentraland has always been more than a virtual world—it is a vibrant social hub where people from all over the world can come together, build friendships, and share experiences. For creators, the new tools released today empower them to push creative boundaries, designing experiences that inspire and engage like never before. This is an exciting step forward on our journey, and we look forward to seeing how the Decentraland community brings this beautiful, upgraded experience to life,” she concluded.

