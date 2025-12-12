en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
December 12, 2025

deBridge Introduces Bundles To Simplify Cross-Chain Execution And Seamless Operations

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 12, 2025 at 5:50 am Updated: December 12, 2025 at 5:50 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 12, 2025 at 5:50 am

In Brief

deBridge has launched Bundles, a new execution primitive that streamlines cross-chain interactions, simplifies development, and serves as a foundation for a broader protocol upgrade.

deBridge Introduces Bundles To Simplify Cross-Chain Execution And Seamless Operations

Cross-chain interoperability protocol deBridge has announced the launch of Bundles, a new decentralized finance (DeFi) execution primitive designed to unify cross-chain interactions and enable seamless anychain operations with a single action. Bundles are positioned as a foundational component of deBridge’s upcoming protocol evolution, aiming to transform both user and developer experiences in on-chain interactions.

Managing transactions across multiple blockchains typically requires handling slippage, ensuring successful execution, and maintaining native tokens for gas fees. Bundles simplify this process by abstracting these technical challenges, allowing users to specify their intended actions while the system executes them deterministically. This approach delivers the desired outcome without requiring users to manage gas, cross-chain uncertainty, or other on-chain complexities.

Bundles To Simplify Cross-Chain Execution And Lay Foundation For Protocol Upgrade

The new solution also introduces a new model for development. Instead of building workarounds, utilities, and repetitive code to manage multi-chain execution, developers can focus directly on creating applications. Bundles address common challenges such as unreliable RPC endpoints, retries for failed executions, fragmented balances across chains, and MEV-related concerns. By resolving these issues, Bundles provide a more streamlined runtime for applications, wallets, automated agents, and advanced trading systems.

The Bundle format released today represents the first step in a broader protocol upgrade across the deBridge ecosystem. It establishes a core building block for developers to implement more sophisticated intent-based workflows and lays the foundation for comprehensive user-facing features that will be introduced in the near future.

deBridge operates differently from conventional bridging methods, which typically require users to lock tokens on one blockchain in order to receive a corresponding wrapped asset on another chain. Instead, deBridge facilitates direct liquidity transfers between chains, removing the need to lock assets, simplifying the process, and enhancing the efficiency of cross-chain transactions.

Launched in 2022, the protocol now supports 24 blockchains, including Ethereum, HyperEVM, Linea, Base, and Tron. It has secured $5.5 million in funding from investors such as Animoca Brands and introduced a Reserve Fund in July to support token buybacks for its native DBR token.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Aave V4 Unveils Advanced Liquidation Engine With Target Health Factor And Bonus System

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2025

Ledger Selects 1inch As Exclusive Swap Provider For Multisig Launch

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2025

OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.2 With Enhanced Capabilities For Technical, Mathematical, And Scientific Applications

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2025

Hex Trust To Launch And Custody wXRP, Expanding XRP’s DeFi Utility Across Blockchains

by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Aave V4 Unveils Advanced Liquidation Engine With Target Health Factor And Bonus System

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2025

Ledger Selects 1inch As Exclusive Swap Provider For Multisig Launch

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2025

OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.2 With Enhanced Capabilities For Technical, Mathematical, And Scientific Applications

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2025

Hex Trust To Launch And Custody wXRP, Expanding XRP’s DeFi Utility Across Blockchains

by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Aave V4 Unveils Advanced Liquidation Engine With Target Health Factor And Bonus System
News Report Technology
Aave V4 Unveils Advanced Liquidation Engine With Target Health Factor And Bonus System
by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2025
Ledger Selects 1inch As Exclusive Swap Provider For Multisig Launch
News Report Technology
Ledger Selects 1inch As Exclusive Swap Provider For Multisig Launch
by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2025
OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.2 With Enhanced Capabilities For Technical, Mathematical, And Scientific Applications
News Report Technology
OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.2 With Enhanced Capabilities For Technical, Mathematical, And Scientific Applications
by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2025
Hex Trust To Launch And Custody wXRP, Expanding XRP’s DeFi Utility Across Blockchains
News Report Technology
Hex Trust To Launch And Custody wXRP, Expanding XRP’s DeFi Utility Across Blockchains
by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.