deBridge Introduces Bundles To Simplify Cross-Chain Execution And Seamless Operations

In Brief deBridge has launched Bundles, a new execution primitive that streamlines cross-chain interactions, simplifies development, and serves as a foundation for a broader protocol upgrade.

Cross-chain interoperability protocol deBridge has announced the launch of Bundles, a new decentralized finance (DeFi) execution primitive designed to unify cross-chain interactions and enable seamless anychain operations with a single action. Bundles are positioned as a foundational component of deBridge’s upcoming protocol evolution, aiming to transform both user and developer experiences in on-chain interactions.

Managing transactions across multiple blockchains typically requires handling slippage, ensuring successful execution, and maintaining native tokens for gas fees. Bundles simplify this process by abstracting these technical challenges, allowing users to specify their intended actions while the system executes them deterministically. This approach delivers the desired outcome without requiring users to manage gas, cross-chain uncertainty, or other on-chain complexities.

Bundles To Simplify Cross-Chain Execution And Lay Foundation For Protocol Upgrade

The new solution also introduces a new model for development. Instead of building workarounds, utilities, and repetitive code to manage multi-chain execution, developers can focus directly on creating applications. Bundles address common challenges such as unreliable RPC endpoints, retries for failed executions, fragmented balances across chains, and MEV-related concerns. By resolving these issues, Bundles provide a more streamlined runtime for applications, wallets, automated agents, and advanced trading systems.

The Bundle format released today represents the first step in a broader protocol upgrade across the deBridge ecosystem. It establishes a core building block for developers to implement more sophisticated intent-based workflows and lays the foundation for comprehensive user-facing features that will be introduced in the near future.

deBridge operates differently from conventional bridging methods, which typically require users to lock tokens on one blockchain in order to receive a corresponding wrapped asset on another chain. Instead, deBridge facilitates direct liquidity transfers between chains, removing the need to lock assets, simplifying the process, and enhancing the efficiency of cross-chain transactions.

Launched in 2022, the protocol now supports 24 blockchains, including Ethereum, HyperEVM, Linea, Base, and Tron. It has secured $5.5 million in funding from investors such as Animoca Brands and introduced a Reserve Fund in July to support token buybacks for its native DBR token.

