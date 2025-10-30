Analyst Shares Overview Of Token Buyback Programs On Solana: Pump.fun, deBridge, And Marinade Lead The Charge

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Solana-based DeFi platforms, including deBridge, Marinade, Jupiter, Jito, and more, are implementing token buybacks to reduce circulating supply and support their ecosystems.

Decentralised finance (DeFi) analyst fabiano.sol has released an updated overview of Solana-based platforms implementing token buybacks, presenting a comparative analysis of their approaches and impacts.

According to the analyst, several projects—such as deBridge, Marinade, Jupiter, Jito, Bonk, Metaplex, Raydium, Pump.fun, Streamflow, Magic Eden, and Step Finance—are currently engaged in structured token repurchase initiatives.

Overview Of Solana Projects’ Token Buyback Mechanisms

In the case of cross-chain interoperability protocol deBridge, the platform is allocating 100% of its revenue toward buying back its native token, with decisions on the future use of these tokens yet to be announced. To date, deBridge has repurchased approximately 3% of its total supply and is projected to reach nearly 20% of its circulating supply within a year. The monthly supply impact is estimated at -0.5% of total supply and -1.4% of circulating supply, while annual figures stand at -7.1% and -17.4%, respectively, based on a total supply of 10 billion tokens.

Marinade liquid staking protocol channels 50% of its collected fees each month to buy back MNDE, with final decisions regarding their future use delegated to the DAO. The platform’s annualized fees are around $170 million, potentially creating strong buy pressure relative to its $140 million fully diluted valuation. The estimated monthly supply impact is -0.6% of total supply and -0.8% of circulating supply, and the yearly figures are -7.7% and -9.7%. Marinade’s total token supply is 1 billion.

Jupiter decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator allocates 50% of its protocol fees for token buybacks, which are stored in what is referred to as a “litterbox.” So far, Jupiter has bought back approximately 95 million JUP, equating to 1.37% of its total supply, with a forthcoming discussion to determine how these tokens will be managed. The monthly supply reduction is estimated at -0.2% of total supply and -0.4% of circulating supply, while yearly reductions stand at -2.4% and -5.5%. The total supply is 7 billion tokens.

Liquid staking and MEV optimization protocol Jito dedicates 1.5% of its TipRouter fees to systematically purchasing JTO tokens at regular intervals, with plans to eventually burn them. At current prices, this could result in over 11 million tokens being bought and burned annually, or about 1.1% of total supply. The monthly supply impact is projected at -0.09% of total supply and -0.2% of circulating supply, while yearly figures reach -1.2% and -3.3%. The total supply is 1 billion tokens.

According to the analysis, meme-inspired token Bonk operates multiple buyback and burn initiatives, with the LetsBONK program using 50% of its fees to repurchase BONK tokens from the open market and subsequently burn them. This approach results in a monthly supply reduction of -0.2% of both total and circulating supply, and an annual impact of -2.8% and -3.2%, based on a total supply of 88 trillion tokens.

In the case of non-fungible token (NFT) infrastructure protocol Metaplex, 50% of protocol revenue is directed to MTPLX buybacks for the DAO each month. Over the last 30 days, the platform generated approximately $1.56 million in revenue, with half of it used to purchase around 3.5 million MPLX tokens (about 0.3% of total supply) for the DAO. The monthly supply impact stands at -0.3% of total supply and -0.6% of circulating supply, while yearly impacts reach -4.2% and -7.4%, with a total token supply of 1 billion.

Buybacks ≠ Buybacks



A dozen projects on Solana are doing buybacks, but…



> Who is doing 100% buybacks?

> Who is burning the tokens after buybacks?



Everything in this Solana Buyback Bible 🧵👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/KQpbQASyIf — fabiano.sol (@FabianoSolana) October 29, 2025

Raydium automated market maker (AMM) has a relatively low annual token emission of 1.9 million tokens from a total supply of 555 million. The platform designates 12% of its trading fees for RAY buybacks, resulting in repurchases equal to about 5% of the circulating supply. The estimated monthly supply reduction is -0.08% of total supply and -0.4% of circulating supply, and the annual reduction is -0.9% and -5.1%. The total supply stands at 550 million tokens.

Token launch platform Pump.fun continues to generate over $1 million in daily revenue, directing 100% of it toward token buybacks. In September alone, approximately $55 million worth of PUMP was repurchased, which could allow the project to buy back more than 30% of its circulating supply within a year. The estimated monthly supply reduction is -1.0% of total supply and -2.9% of circulating supply, while the yearly reduction stands at -12.2% and -34.8%, based on a total supply of 1 trillion tokens.

For Streamflow token distribution and vesting platform, 39% of protocol revenue is allocated to buying and distributing STREAM tokens to stakers. Using July 2025 data as an example, 39% of $247,000 (or approximately $96,330) was used for buybacks and rewards in that month. The monthly supply impact is -0.3% of total supply and -2.2% of circulating supply, while the annual impact is -3.6% and -26.4%. The total supply is 1 trillion tokens.

Recently, Magic Eden NFT marketplace initiated token buybacks as well, having repurchased 111,000 ME tokens, which are distributed to stakers, with expectations of further buybacks ahead. Step Finance portfolio management dashboard is also conducting buybacks, allocating 100% of its revenue—alongside associated projects such as Solanafloor and Remora Markets—to this purpose.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

