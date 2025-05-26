en en
News Report Technology
May 26, 2025

Cyvers Alerts Reports $2.6M Loss From Address Poisoning Scam Via Zero-Value Transfers

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 26, 2025 at 6:54 am
Edited and fact-checked: May 26, 2025 at 6:54 am

In Brief

Cyvers Alerts has identified a loss of approximately 2.6 million USDT resulting from an address poisoning scam involving zero-value transactions.

Cyvers Alerts Detects $2.6M Loss From Address Poisoning Scam Using Zero-Value Transfers

Real-time security monitoring platform Cyvers Alerts announced that its system recently identified a loss of approximately 2.6 million USDT resulting from an address poisoning scam involving zero-value transactions. 

The incident involved a single victim who was reportedly deceived twice by the same fraudulent address. Initially, the individual transferred 843,000 USDT, followed by a second transaction of 1.75 million USDT around three hours later. 

Cyvers Alerts noted that its team continues to actively track similar scam operations and is working to mitigate such risks through real-time detection efforts.

Zero-value transfers represent an onchain phishing method that leverages token transfer functions to mislead users into directing legitimate funds to malicious actors. In this approach, attackers utilize the token transfer “From” function to initiate a transfer of zero tokens from the target’s wallet to a spoofed address. 

Because no value is actually moved, the transaction does not require a signature from the victim’s private key, yet it still appears on the blockchain. As a result, the spoofed address shows up in the victim’s transaction history, potentially creating a false sense of familiarity or legitimacy. This may lead the victim to unknowingly transfer actual funds to the attacker in a subsequent transaction.

Address Poisoning Scams Cost Crypto Users Over $1.2M In March

Address poisoning scams have become an increasingly large concern within the cryptocurrency sector. In March 2025, losses from these schemes exceeded $1.2 million, highlighting the frequency of such attacks. 

A notable recent case involved a transfer of approximately $467,000 worth of DAI to a fraudulent address, as reported by CyversAlerts in April. Additionally, the EOS blockchain has experienced similar activity, where scammers conducted low-value transfers—such as 0.001 EOS—from addresses designed to imitate well-known platforms like Binance and OKX.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

