Cysic Delivers Faster And More Cost-Efficient ZK-Proofs For NOYA

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Cysic is delivering a full-stack compute network that enables zero-knowledge proof generation for AI-powered and Web3 applications, supporting large-scale, real-time decentralized workloads.

First full-stack compute network Cysic announced that an increasing number of cryptocurrency networks are adopting zero-knowledge systems as the industry advances toward more robust verification and privacy standards. Bitcoin.com has implemented ZK-based age verification across 75 million wallets, while Ripple is preparing ZK privacy enhancements designed for institutional adoption by 2026.

As these applications continue to scale, there is a growing need for proving infrastructure that is both cost-effective and capable of supporting real-time workloads efficiently.

Cysic is providing the underlying infrastructure to support NOYA, an AI agent-driven network that leverages ZKML to manage trustless omnichain liquidity. Through this integration, NOYA is able to perform large-scale proof generation with improved speed and efficiency, achieving lower latency and reduced operational costs.

Currently, Cysic is delivering this infrastructure to support NOYA, an AI agent-powered network that leverages ZKML to coordinate trustless omnichain liquidity. Through this integration, NOYA can perform high-volume proof generation with significantly lower latency and reduced operational expenses, enabling more efficient execution of real-time decentralized processes and expanding the capabilities of large-scale Web3 ecosystems.

Promising High-Speed, High-Throughput Proving Capabilities For Large-Scale ZK Applications

Early performance assessments highlight the substantial advancements achieved by Cysic. Its C1 chip, a hardware-optimized prover, can process 1.31 million Keccak functions per second. Verification costs can be lowered by as much as 91% through batching techniques, while proving speeds are at least 70% faster than those of DeepProve.

In a prior collaboration with Succinct Labs, Cysic successfully completed over four million proofs with a 99.7% success rate, demonstrating reliability at production-scale volumes. Collectively, these results indicate that Cysic can deliver the high-speed, high-throughput proving environment necessary for large-scale zero-knowledge applications, including emerging ZKML networks.

Cysic represents the first full-stack compute network specifically designed to handle AI, zero-knowledge, and mining workloads. By integrating vertically from the silicon level through to the blockchain layer, Cysic provides exceptional control over system performance, operational costs, and scalability. This architecture establishes Cysic as a core infrastructure platform, supporting large-scale Web3 applications and decentralized computing with efficiency and reliability.

Recently, Cysic has partnered with zkVerify to further accelerate proof generation on its platform. In addition, the integration of the Succinct Prover Network enhances both the speed and scalability of the proof generation infrastructure, supporting real-time workloads and expanding the capabilities for complex decentralized applications.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

