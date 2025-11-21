en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
November 21, 2025

Cysic Delivers Faster And More Cost-Efficient ZK-Proofs For NOYA

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 21, 2025 at 9:00 am Updated: November 21, 2025 at 9:03 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 21, 2025 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Cysic is delivering a full-stack compute network that enables zero-knowledge proof generation for AI-powered and Web3 applications, supporting large-scale, real-time decentralized workloads.

Cysic Delivers Faster, More Cost-Efficient ZK Proofs For NOYA

First full-stack compute network Cysic announced that an increasing number of cryptocurrency networks are adopting zero-knowledge systems as the industry advances toward more robust verification and privacy standards. Bitcoin.com has implemented ZK-based age verification across 75 million wallets, while Ripple is preparing ZK privacy enhancements designed for institutional adoption by 2026. 

As these applications continue to scale, there is a growing need for proving infrastructure that is both cost-effective and capable of supporting real-time workloads efficiently.

Cysic is providing the underlying infrastructure to support NOYA, an AI agent-driven network that leverages ZKML to manage trustless omnichain liquidity. Through this integration, NOYA is able to perform large-scale proof generation with improved speed and efficiency, achieving lower latency and reduced operational costs.

Currently, Cysic is delivering this infrastructure to support NOYA, an AI agent-powered network that leverages ZKML to coordinate trustless omnichain liquidity. Through this integration, NOYA can perform high-volume proof generation with significantly lower latency and reduced operational expenses, enabling more efficient execution of real-time decentralized processes and expanding the capabilities of large-scale Web3 ecosystems.

Promising High-Speed, High-Throughput Proving Capabilities For Large-Scale ZK Applications

Early performance assessments highlight the substantial advancements achieved by Cysic. Its C1 chip, a hardware-optimized prover, can process 1.31 million Keccak functions per second. Verification costs can be lowered by as much as 91% through batching techniques, while proving speeds are at least 70% faster than those of DeepProve. 

In a prior collaboration with Succinct Labs, Cysic successfully completed over four million proofs with a 99.7% success rate, demonstrating reliability at production-scale volumes. Collectively, these results indicate that Cysic can deliver the high-speed, high-throughput proving environment necessary for large-scale zero-knowledge applications, including emerging ZKML networks.

Cysic represents the first full-stack compute network specifically designed to handle AI, zero-knowledge, and mining workloads. By integrating vertically from the silicon level through to the blockchain layer, Cysic provides exceptional control over system performance, operational costs, and scalability. This architecture establishes Cysic as a core infrastructure platform, supporting large-scale Web3 applications and decentralized computing with efficiency and reliability.

Recently, Cysic has partnered with zkVerify to further accelerate proof generation on its platform. In addition, the integration of the Succinct Prover Network enhances both the speed and scalability of the proof generation infrastructure, supporting real-time workloads and expanding the capabilities for complex decentralized applications.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

10x Research: Forced Unwinding By ETF Investors Drives Bitcoin’s Decline

by Alisa Davidson
November 21, 2025

Mastercard, UFC, Bitget & WhiteBIT: The Biggest Crypto Deals of November’s 3rd Week

by Victoria d'Este
November 21, 2025

OpenAI Expands ChatGPT With Group Chat Feature, Allowing Up To 20 Users To Interact Simultaneously

by Alisa Davidson
November 21, 2025

Google DeepMind Introduces Nano Banana Pro With Advanced Text Rendering And Studio-Quality Visual Editing

by Alisa Davidson
November 21, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

10x Research: Forced Unwinding By ETF Investors Drives Bitcoin’s Decline

by Alisa Davidson
November 21, 2025

Mastercard, UFC, Bitget & WhiteBIT: The Biggest Crypto Deals of November’s 3rd Week

by Victoria d'Este
November 21, 2025

OpenAI Expands ChatGPT With Group Chat Feature, Allowing Up To 20 Users To Interact Simultaneously

by Alisa Davidson
November 21, 2025

Google DeepMind Introduces Nano Banana Pro With Advanced Text Rendering And Studio-Quality Visual Editing

by Alisa Davidson
November 21, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
10x Research: Forced Unwinding By ETF Investors Drives Bitcoin’s Decline
Markets News Report Technology
10x Research: Forced Unwinding By ETF Investors Drives Bitcoin’s Decline
by Alisa Davidson
November 21, 2025
Mastercard, UFC, Bitget & WhiteBIT: The Biggest Crypto Deals of November’s 3rd Week
Digest Business Markets
Mastercard, UFC, Bitget & WhiteBIT: The Biggest Crypto Deals of November’s 3rd Week
by Victoria d'Este
November 21, 2025
OpenAI Expands ChatGPT With Group Chat Feature, Allowing Up To 20 Users To Interact Simultaneously
News Report Technology
OpenAI Expands ChatGPT With Group Chat Feature, Allowing Up To 20 Users To Interact Simultaneously
by Alisa Davidson
November 21, 2025
Google DeepMind Introduces Nano Banana Pro With Advanced Text Rendering And Studio-Quality Visual Editing
News Report Technology
Google DeepMind Introduces Nano Banana Pro With Advanced Text Rendering And Studio-Quality Visual Editing
by Alisa Davidson
November 21, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.