Crypto Week In Review: A Better BTC, But Not A Breakout

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin’s still trading like a market that refuses to pick a lane, but this week the bounce narrative stayed alive.

Bitcoin’s still trading like a market that refuses to pick a lane, but this week the bounce narrative stayed alive.

If the last few weeks have felt like one long “tale of the Bouncing Bull,” this chart fits that perfectly. BTC spent the broader stretch since late March grinding upward in a choppy but persistent way, repeatedly absorbing pullbacks and then clawing its way higher again. This week followed the same script. Price pushed into the upper-$77,000s, got smacked back down, and is now sitting around $75,000 again. That is not clean breakout behavior, but it is also not what a market in real trouble tends to look like. Sellers keep landing punches, yet bulls keep getting back up.

Source: TradingView

On the 4-hour structure, the bigger message is that Bitcoin is still holding a sequence of rebounds rather than unraveling into a full reversal. Every sharp dip over this stretch has so far turned into another higher recovery attempt. That gives the market a stubbornly constructive tone, even if it is messy and increasingly headline-sensitive. The latest rejection from the highs shows that upside momentum is not fully in control, but the broader rhythm remains one of resilience rather than surrender.

Polymarket odds for oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz returning to normal by the end of May 2026. Source: Polymarket

What makes the move especially interesting is how reactive BTC has been to macro and sentiment shifts. Early in the week, the market had to deal with renewed geopolitical stress around the Strait of Hormuz, which briefly dragged Bitcoin down toward the mid-$70,000 area as oil fears flared and risk appetite wobbled. That dip mattered because it reminded traders that BTC is still trading as a liquid macro asset first and a pure ideological safe haven second. When the market started pricing in a calmer outlook and reports pointed to the strait staying open, Bitcoin snapped higher again. That rebound was not subtle either. It helped fuel the run toward the week’s highs and reinforced the idea that this market still has buyers ready to attack fear-driven weakness.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs see nearly $1 billion in weekly gains. Source: SoSoValue

ETF flows also helped keep the floor from falling out. After some messy flow action earlier in the week, spot Bitcoin ETFs ended up attracting nearly $1 billion in weekly inflows, which is a strong reminder that institutional demand has not disappeared. That matters because this cycle increasingly looks like one where large allocators keep cushioning drawdowns even while retail enthusiasm feels more muted than in prior halving eras. In other words, the bull case is not being powered by euphoric public mania right now. It is being held together by steadier capital coming in underneath the surface.

That dynamic lines up with another theme floating around this week: the idea that this halving cycle has underperformed previous ones in terms of raw volatility and explosive upside. That rings true on the chart. Bitcoin is still trending broadly higher over time, but the moves look less vertical, more contested, and more dependent on external liquidity and macro conditions than the classic runaway phases traders got used to in earlier cycles. This does not automatically make the structure bearish. It just means the bull seems to be bouncing forward instead of sprinting.

Bitcoin mining difficulty between 2014 and 2026. Source: CoinWarz

There were also some undercurrents from the mining side worth noting. Mining difficulty recently eased, though it is projected to rise again, while reports showed public miners sold more BTC in Q1 than in all of 2025. That is not the kind of backdrop that screams easy supply conditions. Miners are clearly still under operational pressure, and that can cap upside at the margin. But for now, that supply has not been enough to break the broader rebound structure.

So where does that leave BTC? Basically in the same character role it has been playing for weeks now: bruised, reactive, but still bouncing. The rejection from the upper-$77,000s says Bitcoin is not yet ready to cleanly convert this move into full trend acceleration. But as long as dips keep turning into rebounds instead of breakdowns, the Bouncing Bull story stays intact. It is not elegant, and it is not explosive, but it is still alive.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

