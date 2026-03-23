Crypto Market Recap: A Breakout That Didn’t Stick

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin briefly broke above its multi-week range near $76K but failed to sustain momentum, falling back toward $68K amid macro pressure, ETF outflows, and risk-off sentiment, while still holding key support near $65K.

Bitcoin opened the week with exactly the kind of move bulls had been waiting for. After spending what felt like forever chopping inside the same range, BTC finally broke higher and pushed to a local peak just below $76,000. That breakout mattered because it briefly suggested the market was ready to leave the multi-week equilibrium zone behind.

But the follow-through never arrived.

Instead, the rest of the week turned into another grind lower, with Bitcoin steadily giving back the impulse and slipping back into the high-$60,000s. At the time of writing, price is hovering around $68,000 again, which leaves the market back in familiar territory: not broken, but not convincingly trending either.

The constructive part of the chart is that the local low near $65,000 still holds. That keeps the recent structure from turning outright bearish. As long as that floor remains intact, this still looks less like a trend reversal and more like bullish compression — a tightening formation where higher levels keep getting rejected, but sellers also fail to force a clean breakdown. In other words, BTC is still trapped in limbo, but the market has not yet invalidated the idea that it is building energy for another upside attempt.

Source: Coinglass

The biggest macro driver this week was the renewed geopolitical shock around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. Markets broadly sold off after President Trump threatened strikes on Iranian power infrastructure if shipping through the strait was not restored, while Iran warned it could retaliate against regional energy assets. That pushed oil sharply higher and reinforced a classic risk-off tone across global markets, with crypto selling alongside equities rather than acting as a hedge.

Source: Fed

The second major pressure point was the Federal Reserve. On March 18, the Fed held rates steady and explicitly said uncertainty around the economic outlook remained elevated, adding that the implications of developments in the Middle East for the US economy were uncertain. In practice, that kept the market focused on sticky inflation risk and reduced confidence in a near-term easing cycle, which is not the backdrop risk assets want when oil is already climbing.

Source: Farside

A third bearish input came from ETF flows. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $163.5 million in net outflows on March 18, ending a seven-day inflow streak. Farside’s flow data then showed another $90.2 million in net outflows on March 19 and a further $55.0 million on March 20, which fits the idea that last week’s breakout attempt ran into distribution rather than fresh follow-through demand.

Source: Strategy

That said, there was still a meaningful bullish offset underneath the market. Strategy disclosed on March 16 that it bought 22,337 BTC for about $1.57 billion, taking its total holdings to 761,068 BTC. That kind of treasury demand does not guarantee upside on its own, but it does help explain why dips are not cascading in a straight line and why the $65,000 area has so far remained unbroken.

Source: NYSE

There was also a quieter structural positive on the market-access side. NYSE Arca and NYSE American moved to remove the 25,000-contract position limit on options tied to 11 Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, including major products like IBIT and FBTC. That does not change short-term price action, but it does expand the institutional derivatives toolkit around crypto ETFs, which is supportive for market depth and positioning over time.

So the weekly takeaway is fairly straightforward. Bitcoin did break the range. It did test higher. But it failed to convert that breakout into trend continuation. Macro stress, a hawkish-enough Fed posture, and renewed ETF outflows pulled price back into the middle of the broader battle zone.

Even so, the market has not fully rolled over. The rejection from the $76,000 area is real, but so is the defense of the $65,000 local low. That leaves BTC in a compression regime rather than a confirmed breakdown. Bulls still have a valid case, but they need to prove it soon with a decisive reclaim of the low-$70,000s. If they cannot do that, this “healthy reset” narrative starts looking more like another failed rally inside a fragile range.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

