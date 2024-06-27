Crypto Exchange WEEX To Start Second Phase Of ZKsync Launchpool On June 30, Allowing Participants To Invest WXT And Earn ZK Tokens

In Brief Crypto exchange WEEX plans to launch the second phase of ZKsync Launchpool, allowing participants to earn from 37,000 ZK tokens pool.

Cryptocurrency exchange WEEX announced its intention to launch the second phase of its ZKsync Launchpool activities, providing participants an opportunity to earn a portion of the total 37,000 ZK tokens pool.

From 16:00 UTC on June 30th to 4:00 UTC on July 3rd, users can invest in WXT to share ZK airdrop rewards based on their effective investment ratio. The minimum investment required per account is 1,000 WXT, while the maximum is set at 500,000 WXT.

Users are encouraged to commit WXT tokens through the launchpool to take part and earn ZK tokens. The invested WXT tokens will remain accessible for participation in other projects concurrently, without any locking or staking requirements.

After the completion of the WXT committing period, airdrop rewards will be automatically calculated for each participant. The larger the participant’s effective commitment percentage, the greater their share of the reward pool will be.

WXT serves as the platform currency for WEEX, functioning as an incentive token following the ERC-20 standard. It is specifically designed to reward partners, contributors, and active members of the WEEX community. Participation in Launchpool activities is among the exclusive benefits available to WXT holders.

ZKsync Launches ZK Token, Conducts Airdrop And Secures Major Exchange Listings

ZKsync is a Layer 2 protocol on Ethereum that enables scalable and cost-effective payments, utilizing zero-knowledge rollup technology. Developed by Matter Labs, it prioritizes user-centric features within its platform.

Last week, ZKsync launched its ZK token, airdropping it to early users and contributors. Additionally, it was listed on several cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, Gate.io, and KuCoin.The token currently boasts a market capitalization exceeding $554 million and a fully diluted value estimated at around $3.1 billion. The ZKsync token has a maximum supply of 21 billion, with over 3.6 billion tokens currently in circulation.

At the time of writing, ZK is trading at $0.152, marking a decline of over 9.80% over the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

