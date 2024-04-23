Crypto Exchange Upbit To List BIGTIME And Akash Network’s AKT Tokens For Trading

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Upbit will list BIGTIME and AKT tokens, making them available for trading starting today.

South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit announced it will list Big Time‘s (BIGTIME) and Akash Network‘s (AKT) tokens, making them available for trading starting today.

BIGTIME will support trading pairs with Bitcoin and USDT, commencing trading at 17:00 KST. AKT will support trading pairs with the Korean won, Bitcoin, and USD, with trading scheduled to commence at 19:00 KST. Deposits and withdrawals will be exclusively supported on the asset’s respective networks, namely Akash Network for AKT and Ethereum for BIGTIME.

Upbit is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea, both in terms of trading volume and customer base. With a listing of 192 cryptocurrencies and trading available in 309 pairs, it maintains a significant presence in the market. According to a recent report by Kaiko, Upbit commands over 80% of the market share among fully licensed cryptocurrency exchanges in the country.

Big Time RPG and Akash Network: Decentralized Gaming And Cloud Computing Innovations Set To Join Upbit

Big Time is a multiplayer role-playing game (RPG) designed for PC, blending a combat system with an open in-game economy where players actively participate in generating and trading game items. Within the Big Time game, users can gather and exchange rare in-game items, as well as create weapons and armor, with ownership rights belonging to the users themselves, enabling direct involvement in the game’s economy. The BIGTIME token supports the Big Time economy, facilitating activities including crafting and enhancing in-game items and accessing the Prestige Portal.

As of the writing time, Big Time (BIGTIME) is priced at $0.25, marking a 22.10% increase over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency holds a market capitalization of $206 million. Trading activity over the last 24 hours amounted to $75.8 million. BIGTIME circulating supply stands at 822.6 million tokens out of a total supply of 5 billion tokens, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Akash operates as a decentralized and open-source cloud computing platform. It facilitates the connection between server owners seeking computing power to host applications and providers of cloud computing resources via its Marketplace running on the Akash network. This marketplace serves as a platform for individuals to engage in buying and selling computing resources.

Running on Akash Network is a Tendermint-based blockchain developed using the Cosmos SDK. It employs a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism. The network’s security is upheld by a set of validators tasked with block production and transaction processing. Users have the opportunity to operate validator nodes, provided they meet specific hardware requirements and stake the network’s native token, AKT.

Akash Network (AKT) is priced at $6.27 as of the writing time, reflecting a notable increase of 53.40% over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency holds a market capitalization of $1.4 billion. As for its token distribution, there are 234.1 million tokens currently in circulation out of a total supply of 234.4 million tokens.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson