Cross The Ages Rolls Out Alpha Phase For ‘Arise’ RPG On Epic Games Store

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Cross The Ages has launched the alpha phase of its Arise RPG on the Epic Games Store, expanding its transmedia Web3 universe with immersive gameplay.

Transmedia Sci-Fi fantasy Web3 universe Cross The Ages (CTA) announced the launch of the alpha testing phase for its highly anticipated multiplayer action Role-Playing Game (RPG), Arise, now accessible to players through the Epic Games Store.

Arise represents the second major title within the CTA ecosystem, expanding the universe from narrative-driven stories and trading card combat into a fully immersive, real-time multiplayer experience. CTA entered into a strategic partnership with Animoca Brands in 2021, and Animoca is now supporting the official launch of Arise as well as the broader CTA ecosystem by contributing expertise in blockchain gaming, tokenomics, and market strategy. Animoca Brands has also begun acquiring CTA tokens on the open market to reinforce the long-term vision and stability of the project.

The free-to-play multiplayer action RPG is set entirely within the CTA universe. It integrates dungeon exploration, player-versus-player combat, resource gathering, and trading, allowing participants to select their preferred role as a fighter, builder, or strategist. Players can traverse dungeons at their own pace in Exploration Mode or engage in competitive play through Competition Mode, facing traps, enemies, and bosses that test both skill and coordination. The game emphasizes resource collection, crafting, and trading, with player decisions influencing the larger in-game ecosystem and community.

From Blast To Arise: CTA Builds Unified Transmedia World Across Games, Books, And Animation

Arise continues CTA’s transmedia vision, a universe built across multiple creative and technological pillars that interconnect to create a fully immersive experience. This includes literature, where both digital and physical books establish the foundation of CTA’s lore, and animation, which expands the narrative through visual storytelling.

Interoperable games allow players to move assets and characters seamlessly between titles, while merchandising integrates the virtual and physical worlds. Real-world events and competitions further unite the global CTA community through live tournaments and conventions, bringing fans together across digital and physical spaces within a single evolving universe.

Following the success of Cross The Ages: Blast, the collectible CTA card game that has sold over 40 million digital cards, Arise represents the next stage in CTA’s goal of bridging Web2 and Web3 gaming through interconnected, immersive experiences.

Launched in 2020, CTA is a transmedia intellectual property (IP) where futuristic fantasy intersects with epic Sci-Fi storytelling. By leveraging blockchain technology, the CTA universe sets a standard for new gaming, blending free-to-play and play-and-earn models.

The ecosystem integrates virtual and real-world elements, including books, comics, games, esports, animation, collectibles, and an underlying gaming investment model that supports renewable energy initiatives in the real world. With partnerships already established with industry leaders such as Ubisoft and Square Enix, Cross The Ages continues to push the boundaries of innovation across gaming and entertainment.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

