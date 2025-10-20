COTI Upgrades Mainnet To Enhance Speed, Strength, And Network Resilience

In Brief COTI successfully completed its ‘Hydrogen’ mainnet upgrade, enhancing network security, stability, and scalability while maintaining seamless, secure operations for all users.

Web3 privacy platform, COTI announced the successful completion of its network upgrade on October 19th, 2025, at 12:00 PM UTC, marking a milestone in the network’s development. The upgrade occurred automatically, requiring no user intervention, and all participants, wallets, and nodes transitioned seamlessly. Each release continues to strengthen the infrastructure while addressing the needs of developers, enterprise partners, and users.

This update represents the first formal hard fork of the COTI network, named ‘Hydrogen,’ and introduces several protocol-level enhancements aimed at improving stability, cryptographic security, and long-term maintainability. Following a detailed audit earlier this year, critical refinements were implemented in both the Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and gcEVM components to maintain enterprise-ready, privacy-focused infrastructure that performs efficiently under load and remains secure.

Within MPC, improvements include safer file-handling procedures, strengthened cryptographic randomness, and enhanced memory management to ensure sensitive data is securely erased. Connection handling under high-concurrency conditions has also been optimized to enhance robustness in practical scenarios.

For gcEVM, the upgrade refines protocol validation, strengthens error-handling during opcode execution, and streamlines block processing, establishing a more secure and consistent execution standard for all network participants. These changes provide foundational improvements that reinforce trust, reliability, and overall network resilience.

As with prior updates, end users and token holders are not required to take any action, and assets remain fully secure with no expected disruption to network operations. Node operators have already transitioned to the latest software release in advance.

This upgrade represents progress toward the long-term goals of the COTI protocol. By strengthening the underlying architecture, the network is positioned for broader adoption, enhanced interoperability, and a more dependable ecosystem for privacy-focused, high-performance applications.

Development will continue through ongoing iterations and refinements that align with the protocol’s technology, strategic vision, and the evolving needs of partners. This upgrade demonstrates that meaningful progress can be deliberate and forward-looking, rather than disruptive, establishing a foundation built for longevity.

COTI launched its mainnet in March as a scalable Layer 2 network designed for secure, confidential transactions. The network, developed over more than two years of research and development, addresses a gap in Web3 infrastructure by offering Privacy-on-Demand features for both enterprise and individual users.

