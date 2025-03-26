COTI Mainnet Goes Live, Ushering In New Era Of Web3 Privacy

In Brief COTI has launched its mainnet, addressing a critical gap in Web3 infrastructure by offering Privacy-on-Demand capabilities for both enterprises and individual users.

Web3 privacy solution COTI announced that it has launched its mainnet as a scalable Layer 2 network designed for secure, confidential transactions. The result of over two years of focused research and development, COTI’s Layer 2 aims to address a key gap in Web3 infrastructure by providing Privacy-on-Demand capabilities for both enterprises and individual users.

“The future of Web3 can’t be built on transparency alone—it demands privacy that’s fast, flexible, and compliant,” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI, in a written statement. “With the launch of COTI’s Mainnet today, we are setting a new standard for confidential Web3, delivering Privacy-on-Demand across chains. This isn’t just an upgrade—it’s the missing layer that turns blockchain into real infrastructure for the digital age,” he added.

COTI’s high-speed Layer 2 is designed to help Web3 applications reach their full potential. It employs an implementation of Garbled Circuits, developed in collaboration with Soda Labs. This technology enables speeds up to 3,000 times faster than traditional solutions, while also supporting Privacy-on-Demand across all major blockchains.

Furthermore, COTI ensures that businesses can protect proprietary data and individuals can access Web3 services without revealing personal information. Additionally, its privacy technology allows AI agents to function as independent entities. By offering secure, private, and compliant access to decentralized applications across multiple blockchains, COTI promotes innovation and strengthens trust in the Web3 ecosystem.

COTI Launches Mainnet With Ecosystem And Web3 Partner Support, Distributes COTI Tokens To Users In Celebration

COTI’s Mainnet has officially launched, supported by a diverse group of ecosystem partners. Notable players such as Bancor with its Carbon DeFi platform, Band Protocol, MyEtherWallet (MEW), and PriveX are already integrating with COTI’s privacy layer, with more integrations expected in the coming weeks.

In addition to collaborating with prominent Web3 partners, COTI is expanding its reach into government and CBDC initiatives, including the Digital Shekel pilot project with the Bank of Israel. A major announcement regarding the further expansion of these efforts is expected soon.

In order to celebrate the Mainnet launch, the COTI Foundation will distribute 100 COTI tokens to tens of thousands of wallets. Users who add COTI’s Layer 2 network to MetaMask will be eligible to claim the tokens. The Mainnet release will also introduce a new Explorer and Bridge, enabling users to seamlessly upgrade from COTI V1 to V2.

