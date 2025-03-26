en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
March 26, 2025

COTI Mainnet Goes Live, Ushering In New Era Of Web3 Privacy

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 26, 2025 at 9:00 am Updated: March 26, 2025 at 8:10 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 26, 2025 at 9:00 am

In Brief

COTI has launched its mainnet, addressing a critical gap in Web3 infrastructure by offering Privacy-on-Demand capabilities for both enterprises and individual users.

COTI Mainnet Goes Live, Ushering In New Era Of Web3 Privacy

Web3 privacy solution COTI announced that it has launched its mainnet as a scalable Layer 2 network designed for secure, confidential transactions. The result of over two years of focused research and development, COTI’s Layer 2 aims to address a key gap in Web3 infrastructure by providing Privacy-on-Demand capabilities for both enterprises and individual users.

“The future of Web3 can’t be built on transparency alone—it demands privacy that’s fast, flexible, and compliant,” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI, in a written statement. “With the launch of COTI’s Mainnet today, we are setting a new standard for confidential Web3, delivering Privacy-on-Demand across chains. This isn’t just an upgrade—it’s the missing layer that turns blockchain into real infrastructure for the digital age,” he added.

COTI’s high-speed Layer 2 is designed to help Web3 applications reach their full potential. It employs an implementation of Garbled Circuits, developed in collaboration with Soda Labs. This technology enables speeds up to 3,000 times faster than traditional solutions, while also supporting Privacy-on-Demand across all major blockchains.

Furthermore, COTI ensures that businesses can protect proprietary data and individuals can access Web3 services without revealing personal information. Additionally, its privacy technology allows AI agents to function as independent entities. By offering secure, private, and compliant access to decentralized applications across multiple blockchains, COTI promotes innovation and strengthens trust in the Web3 ecosystem.

COTI Launches Mainnet With Ecosystem And Web3 Partner Support, Distributes COTI Tokens To Users In Celebration

COTI’s Mainnet has officially launched, supported by a diverse group of ecosystem partners. Notable players such as Bancor with its Carbon DeFi platform, Band Protocol, MyEtherWallet (MEW), and PriveX are already integrating with COTI’s privacy layer, with more integrations expected in the coming weeks.

In addition to collaborating with prominent Web3 partners, COTI is expanding its reach into government and CBDC initiatives, including the Digital Shekel pilot project with the Bank of Israel. A major announcement regarding the further expansion of these efforts is expected soon.

In order to celebrate the Mainnet launch, the COTI Foundation will distribute 100 COTI tokens to tens of thousands of wallets. Users who add COTI’s Layer 2 network to MetaMask will be eligible to claim the tokens. The Mainnet release will also introduce a new Explorer and Bridge, enabling users to seamlessly upgrade from COTI V1 to V2.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Crypto Adoption Surges in Africa While Global Growth Faces Hurdles

by Victoria d'Este
March 26, 2025

Starknet Upgrades To V0.13.5, Improving Transaction Costs And Developer Experience

by Alisa Davidson
March 26, 2025

DIA Releases Lumina On Mainnet, Marking The End Of Black-Box Oracles

by Alisa Davidson
March 26, 2025

Gate.io Unveils Comprehensive Analysis Of Profitability And Efficiency In Memecoin Market, Comparing Its Pilot Platform With Binance Alpha

by Alisa Davidson
March 26, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Starknet Upgrades To V0.13.5, Improving Transaction Costs And Developer Experience

by Alisa Davidson
March 26, 2025

DIA Releases Lumina On Mainnet, Marking The End Of Black-Box Oracles

by Alisa Davidson
March 26, 2025

Gate.io Unveils Comprehensive Analysis Of Profitability And Efficiency In Memecoin Market, Comparing Its Pilot Platform With Binance Alpha

by Alisa Davidson
March 26, 2025

STEAMM Debuts Its Sui-Based AMM And Introduces Points System

by Alisa Davidson
March 26, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Crypto Adoption Surges in Africa While Global Growth Faces Hurdles
Opinion Business Markets Technology
Crypto Adoption Surges in Africa While Global Growth Faces Hurdles
by Victoria d'Este
March 26, 2025
Starknet Upgrades To V0.13.5, Improving Transaction Costs And Developer Experience
News Report Technology
Starknet Upgrades To V0.13.5, Improving Transaction Costs And Developer Experience
by Alisa Davidson
March 26, 2025
DIA Releases Lumina On Mainnet, Marking The End Of Black-Box Oracles
News Report Technology
DIA Releases Lumina On Mainnet, Marking The End Of Black-Box Oracles
by Alisa Davidson
March 26, 2025
Gate.io Unveils Comprehensive Analysis Of Profitability And Efficiency In Memecoin Market, Comparing Its Pilot Platform With Binance Alpha
News Report Technology
Gate.io Unveils Comprehensive Analysis Of Profitability And Efficiency In Memecoin Market, Comparing Its Pilot Platform With Binance Alpha
by Alisa Davidson
March 26, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.