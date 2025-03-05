COTI Announces Africa Tokenization Council Launch In Partnership With Strategic Collaborators

In Brief COTI, in partnership with key strategic players, has launched the Africa Tokenization Council to promote AI and blockchain adoption across Africa and the Middle East.

Web3 privacy layer, COTI announced the launch of the Africa Tokenization Council, a new initiative designed to promote AI and blockchain adoption across Africa and the Middle East. Partnering with key strategic players, the initiative aims to bring together African officials and global blockchain and tokenization leaders to foster investment and innovation in the region.

As African nations continue to strengthen their presence on the global stage, driven by tech-savvy populations and increasing interest in digital assets, the Africa Tokenization Council will host a series of symposiums. These events will focus on the partnerships, regulatory frameworks, practices, and investments needed to support a thriving tokenization ecosystem in the MENA region and across Africa. Through collaboration on standards and modernizing regulatory structures, the initiative seeks to establish the necessary foundations to attract international investment, advancing the use of real-world assets (RWAs) and tokenization in the region.

The evolving economic landscape, combined with a rise in tech-savvy startups and fintech-driven innovations, along with regulatory shifts in the MENA region and broader Africa, offers significant opportunities for investors and the advancement of the RWA and tokenization industries. Together, Africa and the MENA region have a combined GDP exceeding $5 trillion and a proven history of rapidly adopting mobile, fintech, and cryptocurrency solutions, often bypassing traditional economic models.

The Africa Tokenization Council, supported by prominent figures from government, investment, and practice sectors—including influential Saudi Arabian leadership, COTI, and top-tier privacy technology experts—believes that this same pattern of fast technological leapfrogging will continue in the RWA and tokenization sectors.

Starting this year, the Africa Tokenization Council will host a series of strategic symposiums and roundtable discussions aimed at creating direct pathways between African governmental blockchain initiatives, global investors, and technical experts. These events will bring together a broad range of stakeholders, such as forward-thinking practitioners eager to drive tokenization adoption to boost economic growth and financial inclusion, as well as government officials, policymakers, and regulatory bodies interested in integrating blockchain solutions. Additionally, local and national investors seeking opportunities in tokenized assets within African markets, along with technical implementers and blockchain developers (such as COTI’s tokenization infrastructure), will be part of the discussions. The events will also focus on distribution channels that can help spread and promote the adoption of tokenized assets across various sectors.

The insights and findings from the Africa Tokenization Council’s events will be carefully analyzed, risk-assessed, and shared with all relevant stakeholders. The goal is to facilitate strategic investments and push forward the practical implementation of blockchain and tokenization initiatives throughout the region.

COTI: A Key Infrastructure Provider For Africa Tokenization Council

As a key player in blockchain infrastructure, COTI is committed to advancing AI and blockchain adoption at the grassroots level. With its unique offering of compliant “Privacy on Demand,” COTI fosters inclusivity by encouraging participation from other leading blockchain providers, their partners, and stakeholders.

COTI provides a fast, scalable, and lightweight privacy layer tailored for AI and blockchain-based initiatives. Its cutting-edge privacy technology offers on-chain, permissioned privacy that addresses common concerns around data protection and regulatory compliance—issues that have historically impeded the adoption of real-world assets (RWA) on blockchain.

Real-world assets, which encompass natural resources, infrastructure, and financial instruments, represent a multi-trillion-dollar segment of traditional finance (TradFi) that is progressively being brought on-chain. However, institutions have been reluctant to fully embrace blockchain due to the lack of robust confidentiality features. Public blockchains, while transparent, raise significant compliance concerns for corporations needing to keep user data confidential.

COTI bridges this gap by offering permissioned privacy, which enables authorized entities to access necessary compliance and reporting data while safeguarding sensitive information from being exposed on the blockchain.

What truly sets COTI apart is the scale at which tokenization projects can be built using its infrastructure, particularly through strategic partnerships with blockchain leaders. The Africa Tokenization Council, which aims to facilitate national infrastructure tokenization, will operate at the scale of entire national economies. With blockchain-enabled transparency and efficiency, COTI’s infrastructure is poised to play a critical role in advancing economic digitization across the MENA region and broader Africa.

Privacy is the essential element that institutions need to fully integrate blockchain technology. As JP Morgan recently emphasized, scaling tokenization efforts requires comprehensive privacy and integrated identity solutions—both of which COTI is equipped to provide.

