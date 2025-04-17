Converge Unveils Roadmap And Technical Specification Ahead Of Q2 Mainnet Launch

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Converge will integrate Arbitrum and Celestia to deliver low-latency performance, stablecoin gas fees, and a validator network secured by Ethena’s ENA, supporting DeFi and institutional use cases on its platform.

Blockchain platform designed to serve as a settlement layer for traditional finance and digital dollar ecosystems, Converge released its technical specification and development roadmap. The network is being built with a focus on performance, security, and usability, with the intention of supporting institutional capital flows and enabling large-scale financial operations on-chain.

The platform will feature a high-performance Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) environment capable of 100-millisecond block times and throughput at mass scale. Over time, the roadmap includes upgrades that could push throughput to the level of one gigagas per second—a scale aimed at supporting billions in tokenized assets and real-world financial instruments. The architecture will rely on a novel validator network known as the Converge Validator Network (CVN), which introduces added security measures tailored specifically to meet the compliance and risk management expectations of institutions.

Converge will also prioritize user-friendly interactions by allowing the use of stablecoins like USDe and USDtb as gas tokens. This design aims to simplify the user experience and align on-chain activity more closely with familiar financial instruments and practices.

Its launch will be technically supported by partnerships with Arbitrum, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, and Celestia, a modular data availability network. Converge’s sequencing infrastructure will be powered by a custom implementation of Conduit’s G2 sequencer built on Arbitrum, allowing the network to offer high performance from the outset. At launch, Converge is expected to operate with 100ms block times and maximum throughput of 100 million gas per second, with future optimizations—such as mini-block streaming and multi-threaded sequencer execution—expected to increase performance tenfold.

Importantly, data availability will be handled through Celestia, helping to keep transaction costs extremely low—even for complex, data-heavy transactions. According to the project, these costs could remain below one cent per transaction.

The broader ecosystem around Converge is already showing traction. With support from decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ethena and asset tokenization firm Securitize the platform positions itself as a contender for large-scale blockchain financial applications. The team suggests that this foundation, along with the technical and institutional focus, makes Converge well-suited to become a core infrastructure layer for the next generation of decentralized and real-world asset (RWA) finance.

Introducing Converge's technical specification & roadmap:



Converge will offer a highly performant EVM, with added security features via a novel validator network to optimize for onboarding billions in institutional capital



Secured by sENA, powered by @arbitrum and @celestia pic.twitter.com/yjJ1sy4FZU — Converge (@convergeonchain) April 17, 2025

Converge To Enhance User And Developer Experience With Stablecoin Gas, Account Abstraction, And Cross-Chain Compatibility

Converge is placing a strong emphasis on enhancing usability for both developers and end users. This includes several technical and structural decisions aimed at minimizing friction in user interactions and smart contract deployment.

One notable feature is the use of stablecoins—specifically USDe and USDtb—as gas tokens. This approach allows users to better estimate and manage transaction fees in familiar dollar-pegged units, rather than relying on volatile native assets. In addition, the chain will support account abstraction standards like ERC-7702, which are designed to streamline wallet operations and eliminate common pain points such as pre-approvals for ERC-20 tokens and complex gas management. This lowers barriers for less-experienced users and allows developers to build more intuitive applications.

Converge also aims to simplify onboarding of funds and users across blockchain ecosystems. Through partnerships with interoperability providers, the platform will enable seamless transfers of assets like Ethena’s USDe stablecoin, Tether’s USDtb, Securitize-issued RWAs, and other tokenized instruments from major networks including Ethereum, Solana, various EVM-based Layer 2 networks, and centralized exchanges. This cross-chain compatibility is intended to support broad adoption and capitalize on liquidity that already exists across the Web3 space.

From a security and governance standpoint, Converge introduces the Converge Validator Network (CVN), a dedicated validator layer built to maintain integrity and compliance in a setting optimized for institutional-scale finance. The CVN will rely on staking Ethena’s governance token, ENA, and is designed to offer safeguards beyond what traditional validator sets typically provide. Rather than focusing solely on consensus or data availability, the CVN is structured to address the coordination and compliance demands that come with real-world financial assets. This architecture aims to uphold security while preserving decentralization and uninterrupted network activity.

Importantly, the network will not issue a new native token for these functions, signaling a commitment to simplicity and integration with existing asset ecosystems.

In terms of accessibility, Converge will operate in a permissionless manner by default. Users and developers alike will be able to bridge assets like USDe, engage with decentralized applications, and deploy smart contracts without gatekeeping. However, specific permissioning mechanisms may be implemented on a case-by-case basis for certain applications—especially those involving RWAs or compliance-sensitive features. These mechanisms will restrict access or functionality to whitelisted entities where needed, allowing developers to meet regulatory requirements without limiting the openness of the broader network.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson