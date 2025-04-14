CoinShares: Negative Sentiment Persists As Digital Asset Investment Products See $795M In Weekly Outflows

In Brief CoinShares reported that digital asset investment products saw a third consecutive week of net outflows, totaling $795 million.

European digital asset-focused alternative investment firm CoinShares has published its most recent report, noting that digital asset investment products experienced a third consecutive week of net outflows, amounting to $795 million.

The report links the ongoing outflows—originating in early February—to broader concerns over tariff-related developments, which have dampened overall confidence in the asset class. Since the onset of this sentiment shift, a cumulative $7.2 billion has exited digital asset investment products, effectively neutralizing the bulk of year-to-date inflows. As of now, net YTD inflows stand at a modest $165 million.

However, the latter part of the week saw a modest recovery in asset prices, driven in part by a temporary rollback of tariffs by former US President Donald Trump. This rebound contributed to a rise in total assets under management (AuM), which climbed to $130 billion from a recent low recorded on April 8th—the lowest level since early November 2024. This 8% increase in AuM suggests that despite recent challenges, investor interest remains responsive to policy shifts and broader market dynamics.

According to CoinShares, Bitcoin experienced the largest capital outflows among digital assets last week, with a total of $751 million withdrawn. However, YTD inflows remain at $545 million. The report indicates that these outflows were not isolated to a specific region or provider, reflecting a broad and sustained wave of negative sentiment across the market. Interestingly short-bitcoin suffered the same fate, with outflows of $4.6 million.

Ethereum followed as the second hardest-hit asset, with $37.6 million in outflows over the same period. Other major altcoins were also impacted: Solana recorded $5.1 million in outflows, Aave saw $780,000, and Sui experienced withdrawals totaling $580,000.

Conversely, a few smaller altcoins saw modest inflows. XRP led this group with $3.5 million in new investments, while Ondo, Algorand, and Avalanche attracted $460,000, $250,000, and $250,000 respectively.

Bitcoin Sees Modest Weekly Gain Amid Volatility, Ends Week Over $84,000 Mark

Last week, Bitcoin experienced notable volatility, with its price fluctuating between approximately $75,000 and $85,000. Despite these fluctuations, BTC ended the week with a modest gain of about 2%, reflecting a gradual recovery following a recent dip attributed to geopolitical tensions.​

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $84,347, reflecting a slight decline of 0.45% over the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency reached an intraday high of $85,393 and touched a low of $83,044 during the same period.

On a broader scale, the total global cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $2.68 trillion, marking a 0.67% decrease over the past day. In contrast, total trading volume across all cryptocurrencies has risen to $83.76 billion in the last 24 hours—an 11.38% increase.

