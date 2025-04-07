CoinShares: $240M In Minor Outflows From Digital Asset Investment Products Amid Recent Global Growth Scare

In Brief CoinShares has reported that digital asset investment products experienced outflows of $240 million over the past week, likely driven by concerns over US trade tariffs and their potential impact on economic growth.

European alternative asset manager specializing in digital assets, CoinShares released its latest report showing that digital asset investment products experienced outflows of $240 million over the past week, likely due to concerns about US trade tariffs and their potential impact on economic growth.

However, despite these outflows, the total assets under management remained stable at $132.6 billion, reflecting a modest 0.8% increase from the previous week. This stability stands in contrast to other asset classes, such as MSCI World equities, which saw a considerable 8.5% decline during the same period, highlighting the resilience of digital assets amidst broader economic uncertainty.

Regionally, the negative sentiment was widespread, with the US and Germany experiencing the largest outflows of $210 million and $17.7 million, respectively. However, Canadian investors viewed the recent market downturn as an opportunity to increase their positions, resulting in inflows of $4.8 million.

Most of the outflows were from Bitcoin, which saw $207 million in withdrawals, leaving the total year-to-date inflows at $1.3 billion.

The flows for altcoins were more varied, with Ethereum experiencing outflows of $37.7 million, while Solana and Sui saw outflows of $1.8 million and $4.7 million, respectively. On the other hand, smaller, more niche tokens, such as Toncoin, saw inflows of $1.1 million.

Blockchain equities also saw positive movement for the second week in a row, with inflows totaling $8 million as investors took advantage of recent price weaknesses as a buying opportunity.

Bitcoin Price Fluctuates Amid Global Economic Uncertainty, Declines By 6.28% Over the Week

Over the past week, Bitcoin’s price has been subject to fluctuations, influenced by various global economic factors. On April 1st, Bitcoin was valued at around $82,500. By April 4th, after briefly surging to $87,000, its price dropped back to the $82,000 range, amid ongoing global trade tensions and market uncertainty.

As of the current writing, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $76,357, reflecting a 6.28% decline over the week, based on data from CoinMarketCap. This decline was exacerbated by rising concerns regarding the implementation of tariffs on April 2nd, which contributed to Bitcoin’s extended losses.

