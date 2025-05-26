CoinShares: Digital Asset Inflows Reach $3.3B Last Week, Pushing Year-to-Date Total To Record $10.8B

In Brief CoinShares has reported $3.3 billion in digital asset inflows last week, driving year-to-date totals to a record $10.8 billion, with Bitcoin leading gains.

European digital asset-focused alternative investment firm CoinShares published its most recent report, noting that digital asset investment products tied to digital currencies recorded inflows totaling approximately $3.3 billion over the past week. This marks the sixth consecutive week of inflows, bringing the cumulative figure over that period to $10.5 billion.

Year-to-date inflows have now reached a record $10.8 billion. During the same period, assets under management briefly rose to a historic peak of $187.5 billion. These developments appear to coincide with heightened investor interest in diversification, potentially influenced by economic uncertainty in the United States following a Moody’s credit downgrade and an associated rise in treasury yields.

The United States accounted for the majority of inflows last week, recording approximately $3.2 billion. Other regions that experienced notable inflows included Germany with $41.5 million, Australia with $10.9 million, and Hong Kong with $33.3 million. In contrast, investors in Switzerland opted to capitalize on recent price increases, resulting in outflows totaling $16.6 million.

Bitcoin remained the primary contributor, generating $2.9 billion in inflows, representing roughly one-quarter of total inflows for the year. At the same time, some market participants viewed the price movement as a potential for downside exposure, leading to $12.7 million in inflows into short-Bitcoin products—marking the highest weekly figure since December 2024.

Ethereum also registered positive momentum with $326 million in inflows, the highest in over three months, continuing a five-week trend of gains. Conversely, XRP’s prolonged streak of 80 consecutive weeks of inflows ended, as it recorded $37.2 million in outflows, the largest ever observed for the asset.

During the past week, Bitcoin reached a record high of approximately $111,980 on May 22nd, before experiencing a modest pullback to $107,330 on May 23rd, and later stabilizing at around $109,050 by the end of the week. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $109,756, representing a 6.38% increase over the past seven days.

Ethereum also showed price volatility, peaking at $2,663.77 on May 22nd and declining slightly the following day. For the remainder of the week, its price hovered near the $2,500 range. As of now, Ethereum is priced at $2,570, reflecting a 6.90% weekly gain based on data from CoinMarketCap.

