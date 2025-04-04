CryptoQuant: Bitcoin Reached Critical Midpoint In March 2024, Now Progressing Toward Market Peak

In Brief CryptoQuant’s analysis suggests that Bitcoin’s long-term trading volume ratio indicates the asset reached a key midpoint in March 2024 and is now advancing toward the peak of the bull market cycle.

Firm specializing in cryptocurrency market analytics, CryptoQuant released latest insights that highlight how Bitcoin’s trading volume—measured over a 6- to 12-month timeframe—can serve as a key indicator of capital inflow during a market cycle. This volume ratio, according to their observations, tends to move in tandem with broader market trends.

As explained by the firm’s analyst Crypto Dan, this specific volume ratio typically undergoes an initial decline, which may signal the conclusion of the early stages of a bull market. After a period of continued activity, the ratio tends to dip once more—usually to a level lower than the previous decline—suggesting that the bull cycle may be nearing its end. This pattern has been observed in past cycles and serves as a framework for interpreting current movements.

The analyst pointed out that Bitcoin appeared to reach a critical transitional phase in March 2024. From this point forward, it seems the asset is progressing toward what could be the peak of the ongoing bull market, though the exact timing and extent remain subject to various market conditions and investor behavior.

The market is currently navigating a phase of consolidation following a period of heightened volatility. At the time of reporting, Bitcoin is priced at around $84,538, representing a moderate 1.10% increase over the previous 24 hours. Its trading range for the day has seen a high of $84,603 and a low of $81,302, reflecting a relatively stable yet active session.

According to CoinMarketCap, the overall global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $2.7 trillion, which marks a 0.90% uptick in the past day. However, total market trading volume has seen a notable decline, falling by 29.93% to $91.24 billion over the same timeframe.

Market participants are now closely watching to assess whether the current consolidation will serve as a platform for renewed bullish momentum or if it could give way to a deeper correction. While some analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, forecasting potential new highs for Bitcoin in the coming months, others urge caution, pointing to signals that may suggest a shift in market dynamics.

Recently, digital asset analytics firm Glassnode has highlighted a specific technical pattern that could signal the onset of a bearish phase.

“An on-chain analog to the ‘death cross’ has emerged. The 30-day volume-weighted price of BTC has crossed below the 180-day, signaling weakening momentum. Historically, this pattern preceded three to six months of bearish trends,” noted the firm in its latest market analysis.

