CoinDCX Reports $44.2M Security Breach In Liquidity Account, Reports That Customer Funds Unaffected

Blockchain analyst ZachXBT reported via the messaging platform Telegram that the centralized Indian exchange CoinDCX was likely compromised, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately $44.2 million.

According to the findings, the attacker address received initial funding of 1 ETH via Tornado Cash and subsequently bridged a portion of the stolen assets from the Solana network to Ethereum.

In response to the incident, CoinDCX co-founder and CEO Sumit Gupta stated that the breach affected internal operational accounts, which are exclusively designated for liquidity provisioning on a partner exchange, and that the compromise was the result of a sophisticated server-level intrusion.

He clarified that wallets used to safeguard customer assets were not impacted and remain fully secure. Sumit Gupta also emphasized that customer funds have not been affected, user assets remain protected within the platform’s cold wallet infrastructure, and all trading functions and INR withdrawal operations continue to be fully operational.

Since yesterday the CoinDCX team has been working around the clock and we have published the First Incident Report on the July 19th server breach. The report covers all the key points:



-Customer funds are 100% safe. All user assets are stored in segregated cold wallets.

The breach was promptly contained by isolating the compromised operational account. As the platform maintains a clear separation between operational accounts and customer wallets, the impact was confined solely to this specific account. The resulting loss is being fully covered using the platform’s own treasury reserves.

Internal security and operations teams, in collaboration with external cybersecurity partners, have been actively investigating the incident, addressing any vulnerabilities, and tracking the flow of funds. Efforts are underway with the associated exchange partner to freeze and potentially recover the affected assets.

In addition, the platform intends to introduce a bug bounty program to support ongoing security enhancement. The incident is being treated as a critical learning opportunity, with a stated commitment to further reinforce platform security and to work collectively with industry experts in advancing cybersecurity standards across the digital asset ecosystem.

CoinDCX is based in India and provides access to a wide range of services, including trading across more than 500 digital assets in spot, margin, and futures markets, as well as offerings in Web3, staking, liquidity solutions, and its own utility token, CDX.

The platform supports Indian Rupee deposits and withdrawals and incorporates a suite of security protocols such as multi-signature cold storage, two-factor authentication, ISO/IEC 27001 certification, and proof-of-reserves mechanisms.

In 2021, it became India’s first cryptocurrency unicorn following a $90 million funding round at a $1.1 billion valuation. The company expanded further in 2022 by raising an additional $135 million, bringing its valuation to approximately $2.15 billion. In July 2024, CoinDCX acquired the Dubai-based platform BitOasis, marking a further step toward its international growth strategy.

