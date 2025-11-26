Coinbase Ventures Outlines 2026 Investment Priorities, Targeting Trading Infrastructure, DeFi, And AI-Driven Web3

In Brief Coinbase Ventures has outlined its 2026 investment priorities, focusing on RWA perpetuals, advanced trading infrastructure, next-gen DeFi, and AI-driven technologies.

Coinbase Ventures, the investment division of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, announced its list of key focus areas for 2026. The platform has identified the categories where it expects the next companies and protocols to emerge and intends to actively pursue investment opportunities within these sectors.

Coinbase Ventures has highlighted several areas of focus for 2026, emphasizing emerging opportunities across real-world asset (RWA) perpetuals, specialized trading infrastructure, next-generation decentralized finance (DeFi), and AI-driven technologies.

RWA perpetuals are expected to expand exposure to off-chain assets through perpetual futures contracts, enabling synthetic positions on everything from private companies to macroeconomic indicators. These instruments allow traders to access exotic and macro asset markets on-chain, offering flexibility beyond traditional tokenization.

Specialized exchanges and trading terminals are another area of interest. The rise of perpetual Decentralized exchanges (DEXs), application-specific chains, and rollups highlights the importance of market structure design, particularly in protecting liquidity providers from predatory flow. Prop-AMMs on Solana and prediction market aggregators illustrate innovations that improve execution, unify fragmented liquidity, and enhance user experience with advanced trading tools and analytics.

DeFi, AI, And Robotics To Drive Innovation Across The Emerging On-Chain Economy

Next-generation DeFi is also a key focus. Composable perpetual futures are unlocking new capital efficiency, allowing users to hedge, earn yield, and maintain leveraged positions simultaneously. Unsecured credit markets on-chain may create alternatives to traditional banking, leveraging on-chain reputation and off-chain data to scale lending solutions. Privacy-preserving protocols are gaining traction to address the need for confidentiality in both institutional and retail trading, with advanced cryptographic techniques enabling secure and verifiable blockchain interactions.

Coinbase Ventures further pointed out that AI and robotics represent a growing technological frontier. Robotics and humanoid data collection are limited by scarce, fine-grained interaction datasets, which could be scaled through incentivized decentralized networks. Proof of humanity solutions, combining biometrics, cryptography, and open standards, are increasingly important as AI-generated content becomes ubiquitous. AI for on-chain development is expected to democratize smart contract creation, security auditing, and continuous monitoring, enabling rapid deployment of decentralized applications and potentially triggering a surge in innovative on-chain experiences.

As 2026 approaches, attention is focused on the innovators driving the growth of the on-chain economy. While these highlighted areas represent high potential, some of the most interesting projects often emerge from unexpected directions.

