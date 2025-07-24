Coinbase CEO On AI: ‘Crypto Could Be The 10x Catalyst’

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong predicts that integrating cryptocurrency into AI systems could be a transformative “10x unlock,” enabling a new era of autonomous, decentralized digital economies.

As Bitcoin surges past previous highs and institutional support for crypto intensifies, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has issued a bold prediction: integrating cryptocurrency into artificial intelligence systems could serve as a “10x unlock” for AI.

The comment came at a time when Bitcoin soared to nearly $118,000, largely spurred by institutional momentum, a resurgent U.S. crypto policy environment, and high-profile endorsements from influential figures such as Elon Musk. Armstrong believes this rally isn’t just about market cycles—it’s about where crypto is heading next: artificial intelligence.

Crypto as a Catalyst for AI Advancement

Armstrong recently posted on X that he envisions a future where crypto wallets are fully integrated into large language models (LLMs), creating what he described as a “permissionless, digital economy.” He said the addition of crypto infrastructure into AI platforms could help unlock “10x” improvements in usability and capability.

The Coinbase CEO is not alone in his vision. With AI capabilities growing by the day and the crypto industry looking for new vectors of adoption, the synergy between these two disruptive technologies is becoming a hot topic among tech leaders.

Fueling the Rally: AI and Crypto Narratives Collide

Bitcoin’s recent price explosion has brought the market cap of the crypto ecosystem over $4 trillion. While some analysts have sounded warnings about potential overvaluation, others remain bullish.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, for instance, projected Bitcoin to reach over $200,000 by year-end, attributing his optimism to “friendly crypto policies” from the Trump administration and strong inflows into Bitcoin ETFs.

These bullish sentiments are being echoed in stock markets as well. Coinbase stock climbed even after receiving a rare “double downgrade” from H.C. Wainwright. The firm moved Coinbase from a “buy” to a “sell,” noting that its valuation may have “outstripped near-term fundamentals” following a dramatic rally since April. Despite this cautious view, market confidence remains strong.

Coinbase and Perplexity AI Join Forces

Armstrong’s outlook isn’t merely speculative. Coinbase has taken concrete steps to bridge the AI and crypto divide by partnering with Perplexity AI, an emerging search engine powered by artificial intelligence.

This partnership unfolds in two stages. In the first phase, Perplexity is integrating real-time crypto market data from Coinbase to enhance its Comet browser’s financial tools. In the upcoming second phase, user queries will be directly linked to Coinbase’s market analytics, allowing natural language access to real-time crypto data.

Coinbase’s head of partnerships and business development, Mark Troianovski, emphasized the strategic importance of this integration. He said that as AI agents become more capable, they will require “secure, transparent, and programmable ways to transact,” which blockchain technology is best positioned to offer.

Why This Matters for AI

Troianovski believes crypto will become “the financial system for AI.” According to him, enabling crypto-native transactions for AI agents could unlock enormous potential in autonomous finance, especially when backed by transparent, auditable blockchain systems.

Coinbase is already applying AI internally. In 2024, it implemented machine learning models to predict traffic spikes and optimize server resources, thus reducing downtime and improving user experience. Now, the company aims to create “AI-native” methods for trading and accessing crypto insights within LLMs.

As Troianovski explained, AI can also make on-chain data more accessible to both users and autonomous agents, though he cautioned that such power must be deployed with ethical safeguards—an area where crypto’s inherent transparency can provide a buffer.

The Bigger Picture: AI Tokens on the Rise

Coinbase’s AI initiatives are part of a broader industry trend. According to CoinGecko, the total market capitalization of AI-related tokens has reached approximately $22 billion, highlighting the increasing investor appetite for projects at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Armstrong, a longtime advocate for AI development, has repeatedly cautioned against over-regulating the space, drawing comparisons with the early days of the internet. He believes that “reliable real-time data via increasingly intelligent LLMs” will democratize financial decision-making and enhance market participation.

When Will Full Integration Happen?

While no official timeline has been provided for the second phase of Coinbase’s integration with Perplexity, Armstrong noted on X that it is coming “soon.” Once rolled out, users will be able to query AI platforms for real-time market data, trading strategies, and token-specific insights, all powered by Coinbase’s robust infrastructure.

There are many potential applications: live-data powered automated trading bots, AI advisors that can assess token fundamentals and ensure trust, and embedded AI tools that allow for seamless fiat-to-crypto processes.

The AI + Crypto Future: Hype or Real Potential?

Skeptics believe that the merger of AI and crypto is still a marketing story rather than a utility. Nonetheless, Coinbase’s growing number of partnerships and infrastructure updates indicate that this is more than speculative hype. Integrating crypto tools into AI frameworks could impose some major changes to the financial system in terms of transaction processes, decision making and wealth management.

Heavyweights like Elon Musk are also backing AI-crypto ventures, such as Polymarket’s collaboration with xAI, and the trend is clearly gaining traction. In this context, Armstrong’s “10x unlock” doesn’t sound outlandish—it sounds like a strategic north star.

A New Paradigm Emerges

It’s not an exaggeration to claim that crypto and AI are two of the defining technologies of our era, and Coinbase’s vision of fusing the two may create the foundation for a new digital paradigm: a decentralized autonomous economy where intelligent agents manage portfolios, execute trades, and engage with digital assets in real-time.

Although certain challenges like regulatory challenges, scaling challenges, and security challenges still need to be solved, the roadmap is becoming clearer. Armstrong and Coinbase believe that the merger of crypto and AI will not only change their respective domains but might create an entirely new thing: a smarter, freer, and more inclusive digital economy.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson