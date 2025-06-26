en en
Business News Report Technology
June 26, 2025

Coinbase Introduces Concierge Program For Enhanced, Personalized Support To Premium And High-Value Clients

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: June 26, 2025 at 8:01 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: June 26, 2025 at 8:01 am

In Brief

Coinbase has launched the Coinbase Concierge Program to provide personalized support and expert guidance for high-balance, active traders, and Coinbase One Premium subscribers.

Coinbase Introduces Concierge Program For Enhanced, Personalized Support To Premium And High-Value Clients

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase introduced the Coinbase Concierge Program, designed to offer specialized assistance for users with substantial account balances, frequent trading activity, or a subscription to Coinbase One Premium–the highest-tier plan providing advanced benefits tailored for active and high-volume users.

The initiative provides participants with a designated point of contact who supports account-related inquiries and platform usage. The program offers tailored service, including in-depth account reviews and access to customized tools and educational resources. 

Through this service, clients receive guidance on product features, trading strategies, and Web3 engagement, along with the option to schedule direct consultations via phone or video through the Coinbase application.

Coinbase Concierge Program Details Eligibility Criteria And Access Process For Dedicated Account Support

In order to qualify for the Coinbase Concierge Program, an account must be in good standing and meet at least one specified criterion, such as maintaining a high monthly trading volume or account balance, or having an active subscription to Coinbase One Premium. 

Participants who meet these conditions are assigned a dedicated account manager who provides prompt and strategic assistance for any issues that may arise. 

Users can check whether a Concierge has been assigned and to make contact. To do so they can navigate to the menu icon within the mobile application or the question mark icon when using a browser. From there, selecting the Concierge tile allows access to scheduling options. Confirmed consultations take place through secure meetings, with relevant access links made available after a time slot has been selected.

Coinbase is a leading US-based cryptocurrency exchange and financial services platform, operating globally across over 100 countries. It enables users to buy, sell, trade, stake, store, and spend a range of cryptocurrencies—backed by strong regulatory compliance, strong security practices, and specialized services like Coinbase Pro, Coinbase Wallet, Coinbase Prime, and the Coinbase Card. 

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.