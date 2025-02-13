Clearpool’s Ozean Announces Port: The First RWA Exchange-Traded Pool

In Brief Ozean has introduced Port, an on-chain vault infrastructure aimed at enhancing liquidity, accessibility, and diversification for yield-bearing RWAs.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) credit protocol specializing in Real-World Asset (RWA) lending, Clearpool announced that its first RWA yield blockchain, Ozean, has introduced Port, an on-chain vault infrastructure designed to improve liquidity, accessibility, and diversification for yield-bearing RWAs.

Many current RWA vaults and products rely on centralized decision-making processes, limited transparency, and concentrated risk, which can make it challenging for investors to manage their exposure effectively.

Port is the first RWA Exchange-Traded Pool (ETP) created to address these issues by combining illiquid RWAs with liquid, yield-generating assets such as U.S. Treasury bills. ETPs function similarly to Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) but are designed for the DeFi space. This ETF-like structure aims to offer increased liquidity and a diversified portfolio of income-generating assets for investors.

A standout feature of Port is its governance-driven asset selection process. Unlike conventional financial products that typically rely on centralized management, Port uses decentralized governance, allowing CPOOL token holders to vote on asset composition and weighting. This structure ensures the investment strategy reflects the collective preferences of the community while upholding transparency and decentralization.

Port offers users access to a diverse range of RWAs, each with different liquidity profiles, that are sourced and distributed by approved issuers. This approach reduces counterparty risk and enhances liquidity at the portfolio level, while still maintaining relatively high returns.

Additionally, Port has partnered with Hex Trust, a fully licensed custodian that manages over $5 billion in assets. This collaboration ensures that the assets are handled with institutional-grade security, boosting credibility and trust among participants. Furthermore, third-party risk assessments are conducted in real-time by Synnax and the Credora Network, providing ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the yield-bearing assets and reinforcing the integrity of the vault.

Port: Addressing The Key Challenges Of On-Chain RWAs

Port introduces a strategy that includes a partial allocation to cash and treasury bills, allowing for quicker redemptions and ensuring that investors can access liquidity as needed. This feature also facilitates permissionless access to RWAs, enabling both retail and institutional investors to participate. This approach aligns with the DeFi principles of creating open and inclusive financial markets.

Additionally, Port addresses the risk typically faced by investors seeking exposure to RWAs, as many available products focus on a single asset class or sector. By offering access to a diversified mix of assets—including private credit, bonds, real estate, and tokenized yield strategies—Port helps to spread risk across various sectors. The platform further enhances its security by integrating risk assessment services from trusted third-party partners, ensuring continuous monitoring and transparent reporting of asset performance.

