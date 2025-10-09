en en
News Report Technology
October 09, 2025

Circle Brings Gateway To HyperEVM For Instant Cross-Chain USDC Access And Efficiency

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 09, 2025 at 4:50 am Updated: October 09, 2025 at 4:50 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 09, 2025 at 4:50 am

In Brief

Circle has launched its Gateway on HyperEVM, enabling non-custodial, chain-abstracted USDC for instant cross-chain access, unified balances, and enhanced capital efficiency across multiple blockchains.

Circle Brings Gateway To HyperEVM For Instant Cross-Chain USDC Access And Efficiency

Financial technology firm Circle announced that Circle Gateway is now operational on HyperEVM, supported by Hyperliquid, Sei Network, Sonic Labs, and World Network. 

The Gateway enables users to deposit USDC into non-custodial smart contracts on any supported source blockchain, creating a unified USDC balance across networks. Once deposits are confirmed, the Gateway system can issue an attestation through a single API call, allowing users to mint USDC instantly on a destination chain and access their full balance in the next block.

The foundation of Gateway is built on a key principle: separating source chain block finality from cross-chain settlement. After USDC is deposited from any supported chain, Gateway aggregates balances from multiple networks into a single, unified USDC balance.

This mechanism allows users to utilize their chain-abstracted USDC immediately, whether for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, payment processing, treasury management, or other blockchain-based activities. With Circle Gateway, users can maintain a USDC balance distributed across several blockchains while using it seamlessly on any of them without the need for manual transfers or dependence on third-party liquidity providers.

Currently, Gateway is available on Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, Sie Network, Sonic Labs, and Unichain, with additional blockchain integrations expected in the future.

Circle Gateway Introduces Non-Custodial, Chain-Abstracted USDC For Instant Cross-Chain Access 

The latest expansion introduces non-custodial, chain-abstracted USDC functionality, delivering a seamless and instantaneous cross-chain user experience. It also enhances capital efficiency in treasury operations and provides a single integration point for on-demand liquidity across eleven supported blockchain networks.

From this point forward, developers utilizing Gateway can activate chain-abstracted USDC that becomes immediately accessible on any supported chain whenever required.

Circle is recognized for developing USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. The company offers businesses and developers blockchain-based tools and infrastructure for payments and commerce, including solutions for receiving, storing, and utilizing digital currencies. 

Recently, the Circle Payments Network (CPN) integrated a Swiss-regulated firm that specializes in same-day USDC settlement liquidity through Huma’s Payment Finance (PayFi) network, with Arf serving as a service provider to introduce embedded credit capabilities.

Tags:

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.