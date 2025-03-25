en en
News Report Technology
March 25, 2025

Chromia Unlocks On-Chain Vector Databases With Mimir Upgrade

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 25, 2025 at 9:00 am Updated: March 25, 2025 at 7:51 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 25, 2025 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Chromia announced the deployment of its Mimir Mainnet Upgrade, enabling the on-chain storage of vector data, a key component for supporting AI-driven applications.

Chromia Unlocks On-Chain Vector Databases With Mimir Upgrade

Layer 1 relational blockchain Chromia announced the successful deployment of its Mimir Mainnet Upgrade, marking a major step forward in decentralized infrastructure. This upgrade facilitates the on-chain storage of vector data, which is a crucial element for supporting AI-driven applications.

“Our solution offers significant benefits in security, uptime, and transparency, while also being one of the most cost-effective options available, not just in Web3, but anywhere,” said Johnson Lai, Head of Data and AI at Chromia, in a written statement.

Vector databases play a crucial role in AI systems, supporting functions like similarity search, long-term memory, and contextual text retrieval. Traditionally, many AI projects depend on centralized services to manage and store these databases. The Mimir Upgrade offers a decentralized alternative, enabling vector data to be stored directly on Chromia’s blockchain.

By decentralizing the storage of vector data, Chromia aims to improve transparency, security, and control for AI developers while also lowering operational costs. According to internal estimates from the Chromia team, their solution could reduce costs by as much as 98% compared to competitors, thanks to a fixed pricing model that avoids surge pricing during high-demand periods.

Mimir Upgrade: Introducing The First Version Of AI Inference Extension

The Mimir Upgrade not only enhances the vector database capability but also introduces the first version of the AI Inference Extension. This extension allows open-source models, such as DeepSeek, to run on Chromia’s provider nodes, offering an alternative to traditional cloud hosting services like AWS.

With continued innovation and a focus on decentralized solutions, Chromia aims to make blockchain technology more accessible to AI developers. The upgrade also enhances the platform’s value for decentralized applications (dApps) built on Chromia, as well as for projects on other blockchains and Web2 clients looking to move their infrastructure to decentralized systems.

Chromia functions as a Layer 1  blockchain that uses a modular framework to provide users and developers with customizable dApp chains, fee structures, and digital assets. By rethinking how data is structured on the blockchain, it enables real-time indexed, natively queryable data. This approach challenges traditional methods, aiming to improve the user experience and support the development of new Web3 business models.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

