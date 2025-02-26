Chromia To Launch On-Chain Vector Databases With March Mimir Upgrade

In Brief Chromia’s Mimir Upgrade will be launched on March 25th, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of AI-driven apps by providing a blockchain-based solution.

Layer 1 relational blockchain platform Chromia announced that its Mimir Upgrade will be launched on March 25th. This upgrade will introduce one of the first decentralized vector databases in the world. The new feature aims to expand the capabilities of AI-driven applications by offering a blockchain-based solution, providing an alternative to traditional centralized systems.

“In most cases, using a vector database means relying on centralized infrastructure,” said Johnson Lai, Chromia’s Head of Data and AI, in a written statement. “We’re going to change that. With the Mimir Upgrade, projects operating at the intersection of blockchain and AI will be able to store and access their vectorized data directly on Chromia,” he added.

The increasing popularity of AI models like GPT and DeepSeek has led to notable public interest and financial investment. Yet, one vital aspect of AI infrastructure often goes unnoticed—the vector database. These databases enhance the ability of AI models to process language, facilitating important functions like similarity searches, long-term memory storage, and text retrieval.

Traditionally, vector databases are hosted on centralized cloud servers, which raises concerns about transparency and control. Chromia’s Mimir Upgrade aims to transform this landscape by offering a decentralized solution that allows AI and blockchain projects to store and access vector embeddings directly on-chain, providing a more transparent and secure alternative to centralized systems.

A core aspect of this development is Chromia’s relational architecture, which enables the efficient structuring of large data sets. This unique capability enhances storage, search, and modification processes, making it well-suited for implementing a vectorized layer—something that would be challenging on a traditional blockchain.

Chromia Plans To Expand Its AI Capabilities And Foster New Collaborations

The Mimir Upgrade represents an important step forward in Chromia‘s ongoing efforts to advance blockchain-enabled AI. This initiative builds upon the launch of the $20 million Data and AI Ecosystem Fund and the integration of Python, a widely used programming language in the AI sector.

Earlier this year, Chromia introduced the EVAL Engine through the Virtuals Protocol, a tool designed to evaluate AI agent interactions and track performance degradation over time. Following the Mimir Upgrade, Chromia plans to continue expanding its decentralized AI capabilities, strengthening collaborations with both new and existing partners across Web2 and Web3 ecosystems.

