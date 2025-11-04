Chainlink Unveils ACE Ecosystem With Over 20 Partners To Advance Onchain Compliance

In Brief Chainlink has launched the ACE partner ecosystem, uniting over 20 leading compliance providers to deliver integrated onchain compliance, monitoring, and reporting solutions.

Decentralized oracle network Chainlink announced the introduction of its Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) partner ecosystem.

The Chainlink ACE delivers automated regulatory solutions for digital assets through modular components that streamline identity verification, policy enforcement, and reporting processes across multiple blockchains and regulatory jurisdictions.

The system offers several key advantages that enhance compliance and operational efficiency across digital asset ecosystems. It enables both onchain and offchain policy enforcement, while its verifiable entity identity capabilities support institutional onboarding. Its cross-chain interoperability allows for seamless policy execution and identity verification across diverse token standards and blockchain environments.

The compliance monitoring function provides alerts and reporting tools to detect irregular transactions and potential non-compliance. The system also allows users to deploy only the necessary components while maintaining flexibility to modify or upgrade workflows without redevelopment. Additionally, it reduces deployment timelines through prebuilt policy templates, software development kits (SDKs), and a compliance sandbox.

The new initiative brings together more than twenty established compliance providers, regulatory frameworks, and oversight entities supporting the development of next-generation onchain compliance infrastructure.

The ACE partner ecosystem represents a network of verified vendors whose technologies are now fully compatible with Chainlink’s compliance engine.

These partners have adopted ACE as a benchmark for onchain compliance, integrating their data and services directly into the system to enable end-to-end compliance, monitoring, and reporting capabilities.

Today we’re launching the Chainlink Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) partner ecosystem, featuring 20+ leading compliance providers, frameworks, & regulators powering the next generation of onchain compliance ↓… pic.twitter.com/cgWxArqGyJ — Chainlink (@chainlink) November 3, 2025

ACE Unites Global Leaders In Identity, Risk Management, And Blockchain Governance

At launch, the Chainlink ACE partner ecosystem integrates a diverse group of organizations specializing in identity verification, risk management, compliance monitoring, and tokenization. Participants include the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), which introduces global identity standards, and World, which connects its decentralized proof-of-human protocol with ACE for anonymous and composable identity verification. SumSub, Persona, and Proof contribute digital identity solutions that enable secure, reusable KYC and KYB verification for both individuals and institutions, while Veridian by the Cardano Foundation supports the issuance of GLEIF vLEI-based credentials offchain, bringing them onchain through compliant identifiers.

The ecosystem also incorporates leading risk assessment platforms such as Chainalysis, TRM Labs, Hypernative, CipherOwl, and Llamarisk, each providing real-time wallet and transaction risk data to enhance anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance procedures. Monitoring and reporting capabilities are supported by Bluprynt, Hacken, Kaiko, and Hummingbird, which collectively deliver automated policy management, security monitoring, analytics, and case management tools to strengthen oversight and regulatory transparency.

In the tokenization space, Apex Group and Chintai utilize ACE to implement compliance rules governing investor eligibility and transaction authorization. The framework further extends to blockchain networks including Ethereum for Institutions, Linea, and Taiko, which collaborate with Chainlink to advance ACE’s adoption as a compliance standard across Layer 1 and Layer 2 ecosystems.

Additionally, industry standards such as ERC-3643, ERC-7943, and the Digital Securities Initiative (DSI) align with ACE, reinforcing interoperability between token protocols and regulatory frameworks.

Collectively, the Chainlink ACE partner ecosystem establishes ACE as a foundational standard for onchain compliance, integrating identity, risk, and regulatory infrastructure into a unified, modular, and enterprise-ready compliance network for digital assets.

