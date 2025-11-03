en en
News Report Technology
November 03, 2025

OKX’s X Layer Integrates With Chainlink To Bridge TradFi And DeFi

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 03, 2025 at 8:39 am Updated: November 03, 2025 at 8:39 am
Edited and fact-checked: November 03, 2025 at 8:39 am

In Brief

OKX’s X Layer has joined the Chainlink SCALE program and adopted CCIP, providing developers with cross-chain infrastructure and tamper-proof data for advanced DeFi and tokenized applications.

OKX’s X Layer Integrates With Chainlink To Bridge TradFi And DeFi

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced that its high-performance Ethereum Layer 2 network, X Layer, has joined the Chainlink SCALE program and adopted the Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) as its primary cross-chain solution. 

X Layer is designed as a low-cost, high-throughput Ethereum Layer 2 network to support large-scale Web3 applications, offering 5,000 transactions per second, minimal gas fees, and deep integration with the OKX platform to enhance performance, liquidity, and developer experience for mainstream adoption. 

By integrating Chainlink’s oracle network, developers on X Layer can access reliable, tamper-proof market data, the same infrastructure relied upon by many Web3 projects and leading financial institutions, to facilitate secure decentralised finance (DeFi) operations, tokenization, trading, and automation. 

As the line between traditional finance and DeFi continues to blur, Chainlink is increasingly serving as a key infrastructure layer connecting both sectors, with applications including onchain fund data publication by DTCC, tokenized fund workflows with UBS and Swift, and price feeds for over 100 tokenized equities.

The solution has now integrated into the same infrastructure ecosystem. By adopting Chainlink’s CCIP as its primary cross-chain solution and joining the Chainlink SCALE program, X Layer aligns with the messaging, data, and settlement layers increasingly used by institutional systems, while remaining fully composable for DeFi applications. 

Through the SCALE program, X Layer will subsidize eligible oracle and cross-chain service costs, giving developers access to premium data feeds and cross-chain functionality at minimal or no expense. This approach reduces operational complexity and accelerates development, allowing teams to focus on building high-impact applications rather than managing infrastructure. 

Utilizing CCIP provides X Layer with secure, tamper-proof data access, enabling accurate pricing, risk management, and programmable cross-chain token transfers with configurable policy controls, including rate limits and Smart Execution, while positioning the network for scalable growth as new networks and upgrades are introduced. 

With X Layer’s capacity of 5,000 transactions per second, near-zero gas fees, and seamless integration within the OKX ecosystem, enhanced by Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure, developers now have the tools required to create advanced cross-chain DeFi and tokenized-asset applications with greater efficiency and reliability. 

Access to Chainlink Data Feeds and CCIP is available through X Layer’s updated documentation, allowing development to begin immediately.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.