Chainlink Acquires FastLane's Atlas To Expand SVR And Enhance Revenue Opportunities For DeFi

In Brief Chainlink has acquired FastLane’s Atlas and integrated its team to expand the multi-chain reach of Chainlink SVR, enabling DeFi protocols to recapture non-toxic MEV, generate new revenue streams, and strengthen the network’s long-term economic sustainability.

Chainlink, an oracle services provider, stated that it has acquired Atlas and integrated key members of the Atlas team from FastLane, consolidating a market-tested approach to order flow and value recapture within the Chainlink framework. Under the new arrangement, Atlas will operate solely in support of Chainlink SVR, which is described as the most widely adopted solution for oracle extractable value recapture. The transition includes a simplified migration process for current Atlas users, including those moving from the discontinued Atlas RedStone deployment.

Originally created by FastLane, Atlas allows decentralized finance protocols such as Compound and Venus to recover value by enabling application-specific order flow auctions, including those used for liquidation events. Its production-ready order flow system has now been incorporated into Chainlink SVR, a move intended to expand revenue opportunities across the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector by extending SVR functionality to additional blockchain environments. Chainlink SVR is currently operational on Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and HyperEVM, with further network integrations planned for the future.

FastLane indicated that it chose to align Atlas’s ongoing development and long-term growth with Chainlink due to the network’s established reputation for security and operational reliability, supported by its decentralized oracle network infrastructure. Chainlink reports that its technology has facilitated more than $27 trillion in transaction value and underpins over 70 percent of the decentralized finance ecosystem.

Chainlink SVR: Expanding DeFi Revenue Opportunities Through Non-Toxic MEV Recapture And Multi-Chain Integration

Chainlink SVR is presented as a new class of oracle infrastructure designed to allow decentralized finance applications to reclaim Maximal Extractable Value generated through their reliance on Chainlink Price Feeds. This form of value, commonly labeled Oracle Extractable Value, represents a category of non-harmful MEV that typically arises during the liquidation of overcollateralized positions in DeFi lending platforms. SVR has been engineered specifically to capture this type of value by backrunning liquidation events and is structurally restricted from enabling frontrunning, sandwich strategies, or other forms of adversarial MEV behavior.

The solution has already been integrated by major DeFi protocols, including Aave and Compound, and has handled more than $460 million in liquidation volume while recovering over $10 million in Oracle Extractable Value. Funds reclaimed through SVR create an incremental revenue source for participating DeFi applications and are also used to reinforce the long-term economic model of the Chainlink Network through a predefined revenue-sharing arrangement. Chainlink’s acquisition of Atlas is positioned as a catalyst for accelerating SVR’s deployment across multiple blockchains, with the stated objective of broadening access to sustainable revenue opportunities throughout the decentralized finance sector.

FastLane is expected to continue operating as an independent entity while maintaining a strategic partnership with Chainlink to support the operation, maintenance, and wider adoption of Atlas. Current Atlas users are able to migrate to Chainlink SVR using published developer documentation and can obtain technical assistance during the transition process from Chainlink Labs. On Ethereum mainnet, Chainlink SVR continues to rely on Flashbots MEV-Share for its implementation, while Atlas is being used to extend SVR functionality to additional blockchain environments.

