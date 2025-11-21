en en
News Report Technology
November 21, 2025

Chainlink Becomes The Preferred Oracle Solution On Injective

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 21, 2025 at 3:23 am Updated: November 21, 2025 at 3:23 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 21, 2025 at 3:23 am

In Brief

Injective has integrated Chainlink to provide real-time market data and an infrastructure stack, enabling faster DeFi development, tokenized financial products, and expanded access to onchain apps.

Chainlink Becomes The Preferred Oracle Solution On Injective

Oracle platform Chainlink announced that it has been integrated with the new Injective mainnet, providing low-latency data to support next-generation onchain applications. With institutional-grade oracle infrastructure now available across the network, Injective strengthens its position as a platform for developing decentralized applications, offering developers faster time to market through its iBuild framework and pre-built Web3 finance modules powered by Chainlink.

This integration establishes Injective as a full, production-ready infrastructure layer for onchain finance, with Helix—the leading spot and perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX) on Injective—also adopting Chainlink to support its cryptocurrency and real-world asset markets. By becoming the preferred oracle solution on Injective, Chainlink provides developers and protocols access to an established platform that has facilitated over $26 trillion in onchain transaction value and underpins the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Chainlink Data Streams deliver sub-second, verifiable market data to all existing and future applications on Injective. Helix, as the first protocol to adopt Data Streams across its markets, offers secure, real-time, 24/7 onchain market data to support fast trading experiences for both retail and institutional users. For the first time, developers deploying on Injective have a complete toolkit: the proven Chainlink oracle solution providing real-time pricing for US equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and cryptocurrency markets, combined with Injective’s advanced orderbook, Web3 modules, MultiVM infrastructure, shared liquidity, and real-world asset tokenization capabilities. This integrated approach reduces the fragmentation that often slows DeFi development, positioning Injective as a comprehensive platform for all DeFi developers.

New Integration To Enable Real-Time Market Data, Accelerate DeFi Development, And Expand Access To Tokenized Financial Products

With Chainlink Data Streams now integrated, Injective’s ecosystem is positioned to expand into new financial sectors. Access to real-time US equity and ETF pricing feeds enables tokenized stock trading, pre-IPO perpetuals, and synthetic equity products—markets that were previously difficult to access through decentralized platforms. Real-world asset protocols can now confidently develop on Injective, supported by reliable, institutional-grade pricing data.

The integration also enhances developer efficiency. EVM developers transitioning to Injective can immediately utilize Chainlink’s low-latency oracle infrastructure without needing to create custom integrations. This reduces time to market, allowing decentralized applications to launch with robust security and data reliability from day one, leveraging the same trusted feeds used by leading industry protocols.

Injective’s combination of Chainlink Data Streams, a native EVM layer, and purpose-built financial infrastructure comes at a time when legacy systems face increasing complexity. Developers no longer need to choose between institutional-grade data, streamlined development, and specialized financial tooling—they can access all three simultaneously. As the first ecosystem to provide this comprehensive stack, Injective is well-positioned to attract the next generation of financial application builders. Whether creating tokenized assets, derivatives platforms, prediction markets, or innovative trading mechanisms, developers now have the infrastructure to modernize traditional finance rails while maintaining the transparency and accessibility that blockchain provides. The next era of finance is being built on Injective, and that future is beginning today.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

