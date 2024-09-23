CESS To Present DePIN Insights To Congress At Capitol Hill Briefing

In Brief CESS was invited by the Blockchain Association to present DePIN to lawmakers, informing them about the capabilities of the technology.

Decentralized cloud storage network CESS announced its selection to participate in a speech and educational session at the Washington DC Capitol Hill, organized by the Blockchain Association, on October 2nd, focused on the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) segment. In the presentation, CESS will explore how DePIN contributes to building the next generation of the internet with an emphasis on data security.

The Blockchain Association will host representatives from the DePIN sector, encompassing CESS, Helium, GEODNET, Protocol Labs, Stroj, and Filecoin, who will be present to discuss the development of decentralized networks and their impact on data storage, energy, as well as telecommunications.

The meeting’s objective is to inform US lawmakers and policymakers about the capabilities of DePIN technologies, offering a platform for experts to share their insights on how DePIN can transform physical infrastructure, enhance data sharing, and promote more equitable access to digital resources.

Over the course of the event, CESS will present its insights on how its decentralized storage solutions and CD2N technologies create a reliable framework for efficiently managing data and securely delivering content across worldwide, decentralized networks.

“We are incredibly excited to showcase our innovations to Congress and further our mission of democratizing data,” said Jessie Dai, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of CESS, in a written statement. “We believe decentralized data infrastructure is the key to unlocking true data sovereignty and creating a more secure, transparent digital world,” he added.

CESS: Decentralized Data Value Network With Transformative Potential

CESS functions as a blockchain-based decentralized cloud storage network, integrated with its CD2N, enabling individuals and content creators to share data on-chain while allowing developers to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). As an advanced Web3 solution tailored for the efficient storage and retrieval of high-frequency dynamic data, it redefines the distribution and circulation of data assets, guaranteeing data sovereignty and maintaining full user privacy.

Its overarching vision is to shape a secure, transparent, and high-throughput decentralized data value network. Functioning as a public blockchain network with both distributed storage capabilities and a high-speed CD2N, it aims to drive advancements in AI by leveraging Web3 protocols.

Presently, CESS is an active member of several prominent industry organizations, such as the Government Blockchain Association, IEEE, and others, showcasing its technical expertise in blockchain-based storage solutions. Earlier this year, it gained notable attention for its role in the approval of IEEE P3233, which serves as an international standard for blockchain-based decentralized storage protocols.

