AirMoney Releases Degn Device: Its First DePIN Hardware Solution

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief AirMoney plans to launch AirMoney Degn Device, enabling users to engage with Web3 protocols within a secure DePIN framework.

Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) device AirMoney announced its plan to launch the AirMoney Degn Device, a Web3 hardware solution tailored for DePIN. Unlike standard hardware wallets, this device offers enhanced features that enable users to engage with Web3 protocols within a secure DePIN framework.

“The AirMoney device advances crypto hardware beyond the era of passive storage,” said AirMoney Chief Executive Officer Kryzstof Gagacki in a written statement. “Just like the Kindle was built for reading, AirMoney is purpose-built for crypto, offering users a gateway to the decentralized economy where they can actively trade, stake, and earn from a single, powerful device,” he added.

Unlike traditional wallets that are limited to storage, AirMoney enables users to run nodes, earn tokens through Proof-of-Activity (PoA), and participate in trading, staking, and gaming, all within a fully decentralized, standalone device. Each device includes a Node that users can activate during setup to connect to the network and begin earning tokens through PoA. This represents a transition from basic storage solutions to comprehensive, interactive ecosystems, allowing users to manage their cryptocurrency activities in innovative ways.

The AirMoney Degn Device has teamed up with major blockchains and decentralized application (dApp) providers to enable seamless access to dApps and services directly from the device. Additionally, several exclusive dApps have been integrated into AirMoney’s decentralized application store, providing a wide array of cryptocurrency tools and products. This includes access to spot and perpetual futures trading through cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, complete with the ability to adjust leverage by turning al dedicated physical knob and AI data labeling dApp, the Workspace, by Synesis One.

A notable feature of the AirMoney device is its physical OLED-powered buttons, which allow users to execute trades and interact with dApps with the press of a button. This design enhances the intuitiveness of cryptocurrency engagement, making it more tangible and user-friendly. It also ensures that users maintain full custody of their assets within a highly secure hardware environment.

Furthermore, the AirMoney Degn Device comes pre-loaded with native tokens, serving as a gateway for users to engage with decentralized finance (DeFi) and expand their cryptocurrency holdings. Most of its native token supply will be distributed to users through PoA, allowing participants to benefit from the network’s growth.

Top-Tier Security: Powered By Web3Auth’s MPC Technology

Furthermore, AirMoney emphasizes security by employing Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology from Web3Auth, a solution trusted by over 10 million accounts globally. Unlike conventional wallets that store the entire private key on the device, AirMoney only keeps a portion of the key, adding an extra layer of security.

By using Shamir Secret Sharing, it divides the key into multiple parts stored in different locations, preventing any single point of failure from compromising user assets. This advanced security framework ensures that users are protected while engaging fully in the decentralized ecosystem without the risk of losing their assets.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson