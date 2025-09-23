CertiK Espresso At Korea Blockchain Week Highlights Stablecoins, Compliance, And Web3 Security

In Brief CertiK hosted the “CertiK Espresso @KBW – Compliance Insights Workshop” in Korea, bringing together global and local experts to discuss stablecoins, regulatory developments, and more.

Web3 security firm CertiK reported hosting the “CertiK Espresso @KBW – Compliance Insights Workshop,” an event that convened industry professionals, executives, and investors from both Korea and international markets. The workshop centered on topics including stablecoins, regulatory developments, and the evolution of Web3, providing detailed discussions on the interplay between compliance, security, and technological innovation.

The workshop featured a keynote by CertiK CTO Dr. Kang Li on building a secure Web3 future, highlighting the company’s experience in auditing stablecoins and emphasizing that compliance and security are core to project success. During the speech, he outlined stablecoin issuance as a three-step process—business design, infrastructure, and licensing—and discussed managing blockchain, asset, and operational risks.

Dr. Li highlighted proof of reserves, transparency, standardization, and audit frequency as key to asset security, and explained how CertiK uses formal verification to mathematically ensure regulatory compliance, translating requirements into measurable objectives and automatically validating them with its Prover tool.

Local And Global Insights Converge: Tackling Security Challenges Across Web3 Sectors

The fireside chat featured attorney Hyeonsu Jin from Decent Law Firm, who noted that Korea’s Web3 regulations are shifting from uncertainty to enforcement, particularly for securities tokens under the Capital Markets Act, and that firms face differentiated regulatory burdens requiring local subsidiaries for transparency. A panel with KAIA, United Games, GSR.IO, Ava Labs, ChainGPT, and BISONAI explored trends in Web3 gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), AI integration, and RWAs, highlighting challenges like token-driven game economies, cross-chain security, AI “black-box” risks, and RWA adoption hurdles. Across discussions, participants emphasized that innovation in gaming, DeFi, AI, and tokenization must be balanced with strong security to support the industry’s maturation in Korea.

WEMIX CEO Highlights Compliance And Community As Foundations Of Korea’s Web3 Market

At the event, WEMIX CEO Shane Kim delivered a keynote titled “Korean Compliance: Community Matters,” highlighting the critical link between regulatory adherence and online communities. He explained that in Korea, communities act as incubators for public opinion and influence policy, meaning compliance strategies are often shaped by community feedback. Kim shared that WEMIX incorporates community input when launching features or planning operations, a participatory approach that aligns with regulations while building user trust, emphasizing that international projects must engage with local communities to succeed in the Korean market.

From Expert Panels To Networking: CertiK Strengthens Long-Term Local Engagement

As Web3 continues to expand globally while adapting to local markets, compliance and security have become essential for sustainable growth. CertiK Espresso highlighted the importance of integrating global expertise with local realities, demonstrating the role of security providers in ecosystem development. Through collaborations with Korean leaders like WEMIX and KAIA, expanding its regional branch, and hiring local talent, CertiK combines world-class security services with market-specific insights. The company will continue this approach with “Meet CertiK @KBW – Brunch Cafe” on September 24th, a casual networking session aimed at fostering closer connections with Korea’s Web3 community. CertiK’s growing presence in Korea reflects its commitment to delivering tailored security solutions while illustrating how compliance and security can drive Web3 growth.

