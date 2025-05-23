Centrifuge Unlocks Onchain Utility for Real-World Assets With Transferable Tokens On Solana

In Brief Centrifuge has integrated with the Solana blockchain ecosystem, bringing institutional-grade RWA products to users within Solana’s DeFi landscape.

Platform focused on tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), Centrifuge announced an integration with the Solana blockchain ecosystem. This development introduces institutional-grade RWA products to users within Solana’s decentralized finance (DeFi) environment.

The integration is based on the recent introduction of Centrifuge’s deRWA Token service, which enables the creation of transferable tokens optimized for use within DeFi systems. These tokens facilitate the movement of RWAs at the speed of Solana, offering functionality such as swapping, lending, and collateralization, while maintaining the transparency and consistent yields associated with the assets they represent.

Centrifuge Introduces First Platforms On Solana: Raydium, Kamino, And Lulo

With Solana’s total stablecoin market capitalization exceeding $12.5 billion, the integration of Centrifuge’s RWAs marks a new phase of expansion within the network. The initial product introduced, deJTRSY, is a tokenized representation of short-term US Treasuries, offering access to dollar-denominated yields directly within Solana’s DeFi framework.

The first platforms on Solana to incorporate deJTRSY include Raydium, a decentralized exchange that has facilitated over $200 billion in trading volume in 2025; Kamino, a leading borrowing and lending protocol with more than $4 billion in total supplied assets and $1.5 billion in active loans; and Lulo, an expanding yield aggregator that has surpassed $100 million in total value locked since its inception.

These applications play central roles in the Solana DeFi ecosystem, supporting key functions along the user journey. Through these platforms, users can conduct swaps using deRWA Tokens on Raydium, utilize them as collateral on Kamino, and deploy them into structured yield strategies via Lulo—all within the Solana network, eliminating the need for asset transfers outside the blockchain. This integration enhances RWA functionality across multiple protocols in real time.

Centrifuge V3, Wormhole, And Pyth Network Power New Integration

Centrifuge is a blockchain-based platform that integrates RWAs into DeFi. It enables the tokenization of tangible assets—such as real estate, invoices, and US Treasury securities—allowing them to be used within DeFi protocols. This approach aims to provide asset owners with access to liquidity and offers investors opportunities to earn yields backed by real economic activities.

In order to support transparency and reliability, the integration utilizes Centrifuge V3, with Wormhole facilitating cross-chain capital movement and Pyth Network providing real-time, verifiable pricing data for the underlying assets.

This deployment on Solana introduces a model for incorporating RWAs onchain in a way that emphasizes liquidity, stability, and composability. As the use of stablecoins continues to rise on Solana and interest in real-world yield expands, this integration establishes a foundation for RWAs to play a central role in Solana’s broader strategy to engage with institutional finance.

