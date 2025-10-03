CCCC Lisbon 2025 Announces Bybit EU And Top Partners As Sponsors Of Its Third Global Edition

In Brief The 2025 Crypto Content Creator Campus in Lisbon will bring together top industry sponsors and speakers to explore Web3 monetization, gamification, and creator empowerment.

The Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC), a global summit focused on the convergence of content, cryptocurrency, and creator monetization, announced that Bybit EU and other major industry players will serve as official sponsors for its 2025 edition, scheduled to take place in Lisbon from 14 to 16 November 2025.

The participation of two leading exchanges highlights growing industry support for creator-driven Web3 adoption and further strengthens Lisbon’s reputation as a center of digital innovation. Greenfield Capital’s State of European Crypto report identifies Lisbon as the top European cryptocurrency hub, citing its strong decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem and favorable tax environment as key drivers of growth.

In addition to Bybit EU, the third edition of CCCC will receive sponsorship from companies such as Zoomex, WEEX, MEXC, Amazon Web Services, Mantle, Solana, Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), Byreal, BYDFi, and CUDIS, all of which align with the event’s goal of equipping creators with resources, networks, and strategies to build sustainable careers within the decentralized economy.

Bybit EU, having recently established a regulated presence in Europe and introduced its cryptocurrency card across the EEA, will use its involvement in CCCC to highlight how compliance-oriented infrastructure and innovation can provide creators with practical tools for monetization and engagement in Web3.

“Creators are building powerful communities — and they need compliant, trusted infrastructure to grow and monetize sustainably,” said Mazurka Zeng, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bybit EU, in a written statement. “Supporting CCCC reflects our belief in equipping creators with real-world tools that bridge crypto and everyday utility, especially in a post-MICA Europe,” she added.

CCCC 2025 To Explore Web3 Monetization And Gamification With Leading Industry Speakers

This year’s summit will focus on the theme “Monetization in the Web3 Era,” featuring speakers such as Ben Zhou, Dr. Maye Musk, Nick Tran, Musa Tariq, Nuseir Yassin, Philippe Ben Mohamed, and Sergej Loiter, among others. The program will cover topics including gated content, creator DAOs, affiliate networks, and gamified participation models.

Gamification will be emphasized for the first time at CCCC, with attendees participating in arcade-style quests, interactive challenges, and live engagement activities designed to reflect key Web3 principles such as incentives, ownership, and community interaction.

Tickets and media registration are currently open at the event’s official website. Media representatives, creators, and community members are welcome to attend, with certain sessions requiring pre-registration.

