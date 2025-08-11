Bybit Introduces Rising Fund: A Global Initiative To Advance Crypto Education From Ground Up

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has introduced the Bybit Rising Fund, a new corporate social responsibility initiative centered on education and long-term community impact. Covering more than 15 regions across four continents, including locations such as Bolivia, South Africa, and Nordic capitals, the fund marks a shift from traditional one-time charitable contributions toward sustainable partnerships that prioritize education and benefit communities over time.

The Rising Fund is launched alongside Bybit’s World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025, which follows the theme “Rewrite & Reshape.” This year’s competition expands its focus beyond trading performance to include real-world influence by dedicating a portion of the prize pool to local educational programs. These efforts aim to simplify blockchain concepts and applications for academics, researchers, developers, creators, and students. Supporting philanthropic and educational initiatives has been a core component of WSOT, recognized as the longest-running cryptocurrency trading competition and Bybit’s flagship event engaging millions annually.

For the first time in WSOT’s history, control over the CSR prize pool will be decentralized, allowing each region—from Latin America and Southeast Asia to MENA and Europe—to directly allocate funds and collaborate on educational programs, scholarships, and hackathons with local organizations. This strategy fosters greater ownership of projects and distributes creative authority to local builders, enabling taskforces to shape blockchain-enabled futures tailored to their specific environments and practical needs.

The Rising Fund aims to overcome obstacles to participation in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors by offering a range of educational initiatives. These include bootcamps tailored for newcomers to the field, beginner-oriented courses that simplify complex topics, enhanced scholarship programs to support underserved populations, and collaborative hackathons that bring together key industry participants to encourage innovation.

“The Rising Fund represents our commitment to amplifying WSOT’s legacy through real-world educational support, moving beyond goodwill gestures,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, in a written statement. “Through strategic partnerships, Bybit creates lasting value, positioning crypto as a force for real-world utility and social mobility,” he added.

