Bybit Extends USDT0 Support To HyperEVM, Corn, And Berachain, Enhancing Cross-Chain Stablecoin Accessibility

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bybit has expanded USDT0 support to HyperEVM, Corn, and Berachain, enhancing cross-chain stablecoin liquidity and DeFi interoperability through native transfers and institutional-grade access.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced that it has extended support for USDT0, a unified liquidity network designed for Tether (USDT), allowing users to conduct native deposits and withdrawals on HyperEVM, Corn, and Berachain. This development contributes to the ongoing movement within the industry toward streamlined stablecoin liquidity and aims to enhance the foundational infrastructure for interoperable decentralized finance (DeFi).

USDT0 is built on LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, which is intended to remove reliance on fragmented bridging solutions, wrapped tokens, and redundant liquidity pools. By enabling this integration, Bybit is among the early centralized platforms offering direct access to native, cross-chain stablecoin capabilities within three emerging Layer 1 blockchain ecosystems.

The integration of USDT0 on HyperEVM, Corn, and Berachain is positioned to provide several operational benefits for participants in DeFi ecosystems. These include improved capital efficiency through unified Tether liquidity across networks without reliance on synthetic or bridged representations, as well as streamlined user experiences via native transfers backed 1:1, eliminating the need for trust-based intermediaries.

Additionally, the availability of USDT0 on these chains is expected to offer immediate institutional-grade liquidity access, potentially accelerating ecosystem development for newer blockchain networks. USDT0 is already deployed on platforms such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and Unichain, and its continued rollout to HyperEVM, Corn, and Berachain reinforces its strategic role in building a more interconnected stablecoin infrastructure.

In conjunction with this expansion, Bybit has introduced a time-limited promotional initiative that includes zero-fee USDT0 withdrawals on the supported networks and elevated staking returns of up to 100% APR for qualifying deposits. This campaign commenced on August 4th, and will continue until further notice.

Bybit Expands Strategic Partnership With Tether To Drive Crypto Adoption

Bybit ranks as the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally in terms of trading volume and currently supports a user base exceeding 70 million. The platform positions itself as a contributor to the development of a more accessible and inclusive decentralized ecosystem. Emphasizing its commitment to Web3 infrastructure, Bybit collaborates with prominent blockchain protocols to facilitate technical progress and innovation across the decentralized finance landscape. Known for its emphasis on secure asset custody, a wide range of market offerings, user-friendly interface, and comprehensive blockchain development tools, the platform seeks to create connections between traditional finance and DeFi.

Recently, Bybit announced a strategic partnership with Tether focused on advancing digital asset adoption in Brazil. The initiative includes institutional partnerships, participation in high-profile events, and educational campaigns designed to raise awareness and promote understanding of cryptocurrency usage in the region.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson