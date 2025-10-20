Bybit Card Recognized As ‘Best Performing Crypto Card’ By Mastercard At EDGE 2025

In Brief The Bybit Card was named “Best Performing Crypto Card” by Mastercard at EDGE 2025, recognizing its seamless integration of cryptocurrencies with traditional payments, global acceptance, and extensive user benefits.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced that the Bybit Card was awarded the Best Performing Crypto Card by Mastercard at EDGE 2025, a recognition from the global payment technology leader.

EDGE, Mastercard’s flagship forum, held its fourth edition to explore the future of payments across the EEMEA region. The event gathered senior executives from various industries to discuss emerging opportunities in payments, digital infrastructure, and consumer behavior. Focused on the theme ‘Commerce: De-Coded,’ EDGE 2025 highlighted the impact of innovations such as agentic AI, embedded finance, tokenization, and stablecoins on global commerce and the ongoing evolution of fintech.

Since its introduction in 2024, the Bybit Card has grown to serve over two million cardholders globally. It distinguishes itself by integrating cryptocurrencies with traditional payment systems, allowing digital asset holders to meet everyday needs while emphasizing a rewarding user experience. Through diverse rewards programs, exclusive partnerships spanning utilities and culture, and innovative solutions, the Bybit Card enables users to convert and spend digital assets at millions of merchants within the Mastercard network.

“We are honored to receive this award from Mastercard, a global leader in financial innovation and a trusted partner in payment technology. The recognition validates Bybit’s vision to make crypto freedom a reality and digital assets more accessible for everyday users,” said Sophie Chen, Head of Marketing at Bybit Card and Pay in a written statement. “The Bybit Card demonstrates the potential of digital assets in a connected world. EDGE 2025 brought together the companies actively building this infrastructure, and we’re focused on ensuring crypto users have the same seamless payment experience as traditional cardholders,” she added.

This recognition coincides with rapid transformation in the payments industry driven by embedded finance, tokenization, and AI-powered commerce solutions. Mastercard itself exemplifies this evolution, with nearly half of all online transactions in Europe now tokenized and moving toward a 100% tokenization goal by 2030. In addition, industry reports indicate that AI assistants could handle 20% of eCommerce activities by 2025, highlighting the growing need for secure, intelligent payment infrastructure such as that represented by the Bybit Card.

Bybit Card Empowers Crypto Holders With Seamless Payments, Multi-Asset Support, And Exclusive Rewards

The Bybit Card allows cryptocurrency holders to use their digital assets seamlessly in everyday transactions, offering instant conversion, competitive rates, exclusive benefits, and widespread acceptance at millions of Mastercard merchants worldwide. It provides convenient cryptocurrency spending with automatic fiat conversion, cash withdrawals at supported ATMs, and a physical card available to Mastercard users.

The card features no annual fees, attractive interest rates on balances, and ongoing perks such as full rebates on popular subscriptions, airport lounge access, and other seasonally updated benefits. It supports transactions across multiple digital assets including BTC, ETH, XRP, TON, USDT, USDC, MNT, and BNB, while offering cashback in USDC, USDT, BTC, and AVAX, with additional options planned for the future.

