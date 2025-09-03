Bybit Card Launches In Europe Offering 20% Cashback And Exclusive Benefits

In Brief Bybit EU has launched the Bybit Card across the EEA, allowing users to spend cryptocurrencies with instant payments, lifestyle perks, and a limited 20% cashback promotion for new applicants.

Bybit EU, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of the Bybit Card throughout the European Economic Area (EEA), introducing a streamlined way for users to integrate cryptocurrency into daily transactions. As part of the launch, new applicants in September are eligible for a 20% cashback on all qualifying purchases made with the card. This promotion highlights Bybit EU’s effort to promote crypto adoption in Europe by enabling users to easily use their digital assets at a wide range of merchants globally.

“There are months where decades happen, and the digital asset industry is experiencing such a moment—driven by increasing regulatory clarity and growing institutional as well as grassroots adoption,” said Mazurka Zeng, CEO of Bybit EU, in a written statement. “With the Bybit Card, we are excited to provide European users with a trusted, secure, and rewarding way to integrate crypto into their daily lives. By holding one of our cards, members of the community are part of crypto history in the making,” she added.

New users can apply for the Bybit Card quickly and select a virtual card design that fits their preferences. Eligible users receive 20% cashback on crypto-funded transactions following an initial $100 deposit within the first month. Additional incentives include a €5 bonus for the first transaction made in September and rewards for referring friends.

Bybit Card: Instant Crypto Spending, Subscription Rebates, And Lifestyle Perks For European Users

The Bybit Card allows users to spend cryptocurrencies such as BTC and USDC instantly through Apple Pay, Google Pay, or the physical Mastercard option, which supports global ATM withdrawals. It offers no annual fees and includes full subscription rebates for services like Netflix, Spotify, and select AI tools. Seasonal lifestyle perks are available across travel, transportation, fashion, dining, and wellness categories.

Designed for security and compliance, the card adheres to MiCAR regulations and is tailored for the European market. With over two million cards already issued globally, the Bybit Card has established itself as a reliable cryptocurrency payment solution, and its launch in Europe represents an important step toward expanding crypto-based financial services under clear regulatory guidance.

The promotional campaign runs on a limited, first-come-first-served basis throughout September. Terms and conditions apply, and eligibility or restrictions may vary; full details are available at Bybit.eu. The card is not available in Croatia, Ireland, Romania, or Norway, and the cashback promotion cannot be sponsored in Austria.

