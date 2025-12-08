Bybit And Circle Form Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Global USDC Adoption

In Brief Bybit has partnered with Circle to expand USDC integration across its platform, enhance liquidity, and participate in Circle’s Arc public testnet, reinforcing regulatory compliance and improving global stablecoin access.

Bybit, a cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a partnership with an affiliate of Circle Internet Group, the global financial technology firm and issuer of the USDC stablecoin through its regulated entities. This collaboration is intended to broaden access to USDC within Bybit’s global ecosystem, enhance the liquidity of the world’s largest regulated stablecoin, and reinforce Bybit’s commitment to regulatory compliance, transparency, and trust.

Under the partnership, Bybit will improve USDC liquidity across both spot and derivatives markets, creating a more efficient trading environment for retail and institutional participants. The two companies also plan to launch initiatives and campaigns aimed at expanding the use of USDC across Bybit’s suite of products and services.

Additionally, the collaboration will cover fiat on- and off-ramp solutions, leveraging Circle’s infrastructure and partner network alongside Bybit’s global presence to simplify deposits and withdrawals in key markets. This will provide Bybit users with faster, more transparent, and efficient conversion between local currencies and digital assets.

Bybit To Expand USDC Integration Across Platform And Join Circle’s Arc Public Testnet

The exchange intends to further integrate USDC throughout its platform, including Bybit Earn for savings, Bybit Card for cashback rewards, and Bybit Pay for daily transactions, underscoring its commitment to providing secure, compliant, and accessible technology-driven financial solutions.

Additionally, Bybit was among the initial group of over one hundred companies participating in the public testnet of Circle’s Arc network, a Layer 1 blockchain designed for stablecoin-native finance. Launched in October 2025, Arc’s public testnet has attracted extensive engagement from the financial ecosystem, with robust infrastructure support and global participation.

Bybit, ranked as the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serves a global user base of over 60 million.

The exchange recently obtained a full Virtual Asset Platform Operator License from the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), representing a significant step in its Middle East expansion and making it one of the first global exchanges to achieve this level of regulatory approval in the region. Bybit has also broadened its regulatory compliance across the European Economic Area (EEA), Turkey, and other jurisdictions worldwide, reflecting its ongoing commitment to global regulatory alignment and to bridging traditional finance with the digital asset economy.

USDC, the stablecoin at the center of Bybit’s partnership with Circle, is fully backed by highly liquid cash and cash-equivalent assets and is redeemable 1:1 for the US dollar. Its reserves are maintained with reputable financial institutions and undergo monthly third-party attestations to ensure transparency.

Looking forward, Bybit and Circle plan to pursue deeper integrations aimed at enhancing cross-chain liquidity and delivering institutional-grade financial solutions.

