Business News Report Technology
May 07, 2025

BVNK Secures Strategic Investment From Visa To Strengthen Its Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 07, 2025 at 10:37 am Updated: May 07, 2025 at 10:37 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 07, 2025 at 10:37 am

In Brief

Visa Ventures has invested in BVNK to enhance global payment systems, as BVNK’s platform processes trillions in transactions and provides businesses with seamless integration of stablecoin and fiat payments across global networks.

BVNK Secures Strategic Investment From Visa To Strengthen Its Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure

Visa Ventures, the investment division of global payments technology company Visa announced its strategic investment in BVNK, a stablecoin payments infrastructure provider. This partnership affirms Visa’s commitment to enhancing global payment systems with stablecoin technology.

BVNK is at the forefront of a shift in payment technology, processing $27 trillion in stablecoin volume across 1.25 billion transactions globally. This innovation goes beyond gradual improvements, representing a complete rethinking of how money is transferred.

Recognizing the potential of stablecoins early on, BVNK positioned itself to be a key player in the development of global payment rails, offering a viable alternative to traditional banking systems. The company has built its infrastructure to seamlessly facilitate large-scale stablecoin payments, making this advanced payment system accessible to businesses of all sizes.

BVNK: Transforming Global Payments With Stablecoin Infrastructure 

BVNK is specializing in enterprise-grade infrastructure for stablecoin payments. Its platform enables businesses to integrate stablecoins into their payment systems, facilitating the sending, receiving, converting, and storing of stablecoins and fiat currencies across various domestic and international payment rails and blockchains.

The company offers a suite of services, including virtual accounts in multiple currencies, embedded wallets for seamless fiat and stablecoin transactions, and payment orchestration tools for automating transactions in-house.

The partnership with Visa follows BVNK’s successful $50 million Series B funding round in December, led by Haun Ventures, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Scribble Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, Avenir, and Tiger Global. The continued support from these investors has fueled the company’s growth and expansion efforts.

Visa’s experience in creating global payment networks, combined with BVNK’s stablecoin infrastructure, opens up new possibilities for transforming how businesses function in the digital economy.

Furthermore, BVNK is currently processing $12 billion in annualized stablecoin payment volumes, allowing customers to transfer funds worldwide with high speed and efficiency. This is further enhanced by the company’s expansion into the US market, with new offices opened in San Francisco and New York City under the leadership of a strong US team.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.